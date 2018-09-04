Kearney didn’t make many serve receive miscues on Tuesday night against Fremont High School.
The Bearcats’ efficiency paid off with a 25-17, 25-21, 25-17 victory over the Tigers in the Al Bahe Gymnasium.
“They are a really good serve receive team,” Fremont coach Cindy Kostek said. “Their setter (Alexis Mishou) didn’t have to move a lot to get to the ball. They are very patient. They wait for a good pass and set and then wail on it.”
After winning the first set, the Bearcats found themselves down by four in the second. After a timeout, Kearney went on a 6-0 run that put them ahead.
“The effort was definitely there,” Kostek said. “We just weren’t able to transition some of our defensive plays into offense.”
The Tigers were limited to just two ace serves on the night — one each from Jaylen Semrad and Hannah Wilson.
Senior middle blocker Riley Hoerath had seven kills while Wilson, Chelsi Judds-Krenk and Lexi Proskovec had six apiece.
Taylor Pemberton had 14 set assists.
“She really distributed the ball well,” Kostek said.
Wilson had nine assists and 12 digs while Hoerath finished with eight blocks.
The Bearcats, 5-2, will host a four-team tournament Saturday while the Tigers, 2-4, will play Friday and Saturday in the Phil Gradoville Invitational at Omaha Bryan.
Fremont will face Omaha Northwest at 5:15 , Lincoln High at 7:15 and Omaha North at 9:15 Friday night. On Saturday, the Tigers play Columbus Scotus at 10 a.m.