Kearney High School improved to 9-0 on the season with a 5-0 shutout victory over Fremont High Thursday afternoon in boys soccer action at Christensen Field in Fremont.
A.J. Faz opened the scoring five minutes into the game. Two minutes later Carson Elstermeier put the Bearcats up 2-0 with a goal on an assist from Royce Austen.
Austen found the back of the net again off an assist from Faz at the 15-minute mark and Austen fed Elliott Lebsack two minutes later to put Kearney in front 4-0.
Lebsack added his second goal at the 39-minute mark.
Fremont returns to action Saturday in Lincoln when they take on North Star.