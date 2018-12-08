OMAHA — The Fremont Bergan Lady Knights moved to 3-0 on the season as they outpaced Omaha Brownell-Talbot on Friday.
The Lady Knights used balanced offense and stifling press defense to defeat the Raiders 71-36 in Omaha.
Allie DeGroff got the Lady Knights going early as she scored the squad’s first six points of the game to take a 6-4 lead over the Raiders with 5:44 remaining in the first quarter.
Following a game-tying bucket from Brownell Talbot’s Grace Thaden, the Lady Knights started to pull away by going on a 17-5 run to take a 23-11 lead going into the second quarter.
Brownell-Talbot’s Cecan Porter looked to stop the Bergan run by hitting a 3-pointer on the first possession of the second quarter closing the gap to 23-14, but the Lady Knights continued to bring defensive pressure to keep the Raiders in check.
After having their lead cut to single-digits to start the second quarter, the Lady Knights picked up where they left off in the first.
A layup by Haley Kempf and a jumper from Lauren Baker then put the Lady Knights up 27-14. Kaia Mcintyre then got involved in the scoring by hitting a 3 with 5:45 remaining in the half to put Bergan up 30-16.
Mcintyre then finished off the scoring in the quarter for the Lady Knights on a layup with 3:05 left to put Bergan up 36-18 over the previously undefeated Raiders.
In the third quarter Kempf took over offensively scoring on the Lady Knights’ first possession before exploding for 13 points in the quarter—leading Bergan to a 60-29 advantage going into the final eight minutes.
Bergan closed out Brownell Talbot in the fourth quarter with a 6-0 run finished off by Kempf to make the score 66-31 with 6:31 remaining in the game.
The Lady Knights were led offensively by Kempf who finished with 21 points, while fellow starters Allison Dieckman, DeGroff and Baker all finishing in double digits.
Dieckman scored 14 points while DeGroff added 12 and Baker chipped in 10 in the victory.
Omaha Brownell Talbot was led offensively by Josie Petrulis with 12, Cecan Porter with 10 and Thaden with nine points.
Bergan will host David City Aquinas at 4:45 Saturday afternoon in the Gary D. Schmidt Gymnasium.