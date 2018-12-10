Fremont Bergan faced a team Saturday afternoon that paralleled the Lady Knights in many aspects.
David City Aquinas had a brief lead in the second quarter, but the Lady Knights gained control and went on to post 57-48 win in the Gary D. Schmidt Gymnasium.
“They throw a lot of athletes out there and they have a lot of length,” Bergan coach Nate Pribnow said. “They are looking to do a lot of the same things we are. They want play fast and get points in transition. I thought this would be a fun game. We hit some outside shots and were able to come away with the win.”
Hayley Kempf scored 18 points to help Bergan improve to 4-0. Allison Dieckmann and Allie DeGroff added 12 points apiece.
A 3-point basket by Breanna Stouffer followed by a field goal by Valerie Bohuslavsky put the Monarchs up 22-21 with 1:42 left in the half, but Kempf answered with a basket. The senior’s bucket started a 6-0 run that gave Bergan a 27-22 halftime advantage.
“We talk about the next possession being the most important one,” Pribnow said. “We don’t want to get too high or too low and we want to play sound defense. Those two teams were working hard out there. We were fortunate to come out with the win.”
Back-to-back field goals by Lauren Baker extended Bergan’s advantage to 33-24 with 4:58 left in the third quarter. DCA closed the period on a Micaiah Vrbka basket to make it 45-39, but the Lady Knights opened the fourth quarter on a 7-0 run.
Kempf drew her fourth foul in the opening minute of the final period. She sat out a couple of minutes, but returned to help Bergan protect its lead.
“She sat out two or three minutes in the fourth quarter, but really played smart the rest of the way,” Pribnow said. “Not many players can elevate like she can. She can drive and shoot over (defenders).”
Stouffer had 14 points for the Monarchs, 2-1. Vanessa Bohuslavsky had 13 points and Valerie Bohuslavsky added 10.
Baker finished with nine points for Bergan. The Lady Knights play Tuesday night at West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic.
Box Score
Aquinas 9 13 17 9 — 48
Bergan 12 15 18 12 — 57
Aquinas — Breanna Stouffer 14, Vanessa Bohuslavsky 13, Valerie Vohuslavsky 10, Kloe Ruth 2, Jadyn Siroky 2, Macey Thege 3, M. Vrbka 4.
Bergan — Haley Kempf 18, Allison Dieckmann 12, Allie DeGroff 12, Lauren Baker 9, Kaia McIntyre 3, Lily Bojanski 3.