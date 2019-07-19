Haley Kempf's all-star basketball tour will continue on Monday night.
Kempf will compete at 6 p.m. Monday at Lincoln North Star in the Nebraska Coaches Association All-Star Game. It will be the third all-star hoops game of the summer for the Fremont Bergan graduate. She also joined teammate Allison Dieckmann for one in Omaha and played last month in the Warrior Classic in Fremont.
Monday's game, however, isn't just a regional showcase. The NCA game features some of the best talent in the state.
"It feels great to get chosen for this," Kempf said. "It makes you feel good about yourself that you are part of it. It just boosts your confidence a lot."
Kempf, who led the Lady Knights to the Class D-1 state title in March, said she is eager to compete with girls from the various classes in the state.
"I'm excited to play," she said. "I've played against some of them and I've watched some of them play. It is nice to get together and play one last time on a big stage where people can watch us have fun."
Kempf will compete for the Red Team that is coached by Tyler Shaw of Sidney. Rod Henkel of Yutan is the assistant. The Blue Team includes Sierra Kile of West Point-Beemer. The Midland University recruit was a teammate of Kempf's in the Warrior Classic and earned MVP honors for the White squad during a 91-56 win.
"I'm a little sad that we can't be on the same team, but maybe we'll get to guard each other," Kempf said.
The Blues are coached by John Cockerill of Waverly with Molly Hornbeck serving as the assistant coach.
Kempf said players will report on Sunday and will go through two practices that day. A light workout is scheduled Monday before the game that night.
Kempf is part of a Bergan contingent that is involved with NCA all-star festivities. Grant Frickenstein will play for the Blue Team in the boys' basketball game at 8 Monday night while Lexie Langley will compete for the Red Team in the volleyball match at 6 Tuesday night at North Star. Sue Wewel of Bergan will serve as coach of the Reds.
Kempf plans on watching the other all-star events. Wewel, Langley and the volleyball all-stars will be in attendance for the basketball games.
"It is pretty cool the community support that gets behind you," Kempf said. "You can always trust that people from Fremont will be there no matter what."
While players like Kile are going on to play in college, Kempf will attend Northwest Missouri State and will just focus on academics.
"I think this is going to be a good game no matter what because we're all very good players," Kempf said. "It is probably my last competitive game, but I'll always be involved in sports somehow. That could be intramurals or coaching little kids or something else."
NOTES
Three Fremont High School coaches will be recognized Sunday night at the NCA Awards Banquet for their accomplishments.
Dave Sellon has been named Boys Track & Field Coach of the Year while Sean McMahon is the Boys Cross Country Coach of the Year. Both led their teams to Class A state titles during the 2018-19 school year.
Beth McMahon of the Tigers is receiving The Jim Farrand Award that was formerly known as the Junior High/Assistant Coach of the Year Award. The award recognizes the unsung heroes of successful high school athletic programs.
Beth McMahon serves as an assistant for both the boys cross country and track programs.
More on the FHS trio will be in Tuesday's Tribune.