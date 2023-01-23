Kempf wins 195 title at Centennial Conference tournament

The Bergan wrestling team produced one conference champion and a fourth place team finish Saturday at the Centennial Conference tournament.

Senior Ashton Kempf earned the Knights lone conference title. He marched through his four matches at 195lbs with four pins, two coming in the first period and two in the second period, to move to 18-7 on the year.

Bergan also had a pair of runner-up finishers.

Ryker Koenig (113) and Clay Hedges (220)

Koenig reached the finals with a pin of Lincoln Lutheran’s Ethan VanderTop in the opening round and an 11-6 decision over David City Aquinas’ Seth Hlavac.

In the finals, Scotus Central Catholic’s Kobe Micek put Koenig on his back in 23 seconds.

Hedges went 4-1 in the round-robin bracket with his only loss coming to David City Aquinas’ Calib Svoboda - a second period pin.

His four wins, all pins, all finished in under 75 seconds with the fastest being a four second victory.

Other top four finishes for Bergan included four place finishes for Sawyer Pruss (120), Josh Mace (152), Sam Blanck (182), and Aaron Fellers (285) as well as a fifth place finish for Damia Flores (126).

Bergan will host Guardian Angel Central Catholic for a dual at 6 p.m. Friday.