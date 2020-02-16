Kiefer places third, earns state berth

Tanner Kiefer of Cedar Bluffs placed third and qualified for the NSAA Individual Wrestling Championships on Saturday at the District D-2 meet at Central Valley High School.

Kiefer pinned Mitchell Peatrowski of Guardian Angels Central Catholic in 51 seconds of the 220-pound third-place match.

Cash Meier will join Peatrowski at state after finishing as district runnerup at 182-pounds.

Howells-Dodge qualified six wrestlers on their way to the district team title.

The Jaguars ended with two champions, two runners-up and two third-place finishers.

Jestin Bayer (195) and Carter Throener (220) were the district champs. Levi Belina (160) and Kyle Pickhinke (285) earned second place while Wyatt Hegemann (170) and Trevor Schumacher (182) placed third.

The individual state tournament is this Thursday-Saturday at CHI Health Center in Omaha.

Wrestling

D-1 AT PLAINVIEW

TEAM SCORING-STATE QUALIFIERS