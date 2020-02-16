Kiefer places third, earns state berth

Tanner Kiefer of Cedar Bluffs placed third and qualified for the NSAA Individual Wrestling Championships on Saturday at the District D-2 meet at Central Valley High School.
Kiefer pinned Mitchell Peatrowski of Guardian Angels Central Catholic in 51 seconds of the 220-pound third-place match.
Cash Meier will join Peatrowski at state after finishing as district runnerup at 182-pounds.
Howells-Dodge qualified six wrestlers on their way to the district team title.
The Jaguars ended with two champions, two runners-up and two third-place finishers.
Jestin Bayer (195) and Carter Throener (220) were the district champs. Levi Belina (160) and Kyle Pickhinke (285) earned second place while Wyatt Hegemann (170) and Trevor Schumacher (182) placed third.
The individual state tournament is this Thursday-Saturday at CHI Health Center in Omaha.
Wrestling
D-1 AT PLAINVIEW
TEAM SCORING-STATE QUALIFIERS
Plainview 230.5-11, Neligh-Oakdale 147.5-7, Burwell 124-5, Twin Loup 107.5-5, Thayer Central 96-3, Elkhorn Valley 95-5, Meridian 67.5-4, Arapahoe 62-2, Pender 61-3, Cambridge 52-3, Summerland 45-2, Brady 42-2, Creighton 38-2, Fullerton 28-1, Elgin Public/Pope John 22-1, Osmond 16, Niobrara/Verdigre 11, Scribner-Snyder 6, Clarkson-Leigh 5, St. Mary's 4.
D-2 AT CENTRAL VALLEY
TEAM SCORING-STATE QUALIFIERS
Howells-Dodge 136-6, Palmer 112-7, East Butler 91.5-6, Centennial 90-5, Southwest 90-4, North Central 89.5-4, Anselmo-Merna 86-4, Winside 82-2, Alma 60.5-3, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 58-2, Overton 45-2, Central Valley 44-2, Stanton 43.5-2, Freeman 34-1, Friend 33-2, Cedar Bluffs 23-1, Sandhills Valley 19-1, Palmyra 8, Dorchester 3, Parkview Christian 0, Riverside 0.
STATE QUALIFIERS
106--1. Lane Bohac, East Butler, pinned Reece Kocian, East Butler, 1:49; 3. Jesse Duba, Friend, pinned Carter Brandyberry, Alma, 4:11.
113--1. Cayden Ellis, Winside, dec. Brayden Brecka, East Butler, 7-1; 3. Ben Klemesrud, North Central, pinned Blaine Orta, 0:26.
120--1. Cyrus Wells, Anslemo-Merna, pinned Thomas Klemesrud, North Central, 1:44; 3. Michael Polivka, East Butler, pinned Keenan Kosek, Centennial, 2:16.
126--1. Shaye Wood, Central Valley, dec. Gaven Schernikau, Centennial, 4-0; 3. Josh Spatz, East Butler, dec. Connor Wells, Anselmo-Merna, 7-1.
132--1. Ruger Reimers, Palmer, dec. Gerrett Latimer, Southwest, 7-0; 3. Art Escalante, pinned Ryan Payne, Centennial, 3:38.
138--1. Gabe Escalante, Winside, pinned Enrique Martinez, Central Valley, 5:55; 3. Garett Jensen, Palmer, dec. Ty Nelson, North Central, 4-0.
145--1. Matt VanPelt, Southwest, dec. Roy Guzman, Palmer, 4-0; 3. Levi Lewis, North Central, pinned Jack Baptista, Friend, 0:47.
152--1. Brett Tryon, Southwest, dec. Brody Dickinson, Freeman, 6-4; 3. Trevin Brecka, East Butler, dec. Ayden Molzahn, Alma, 6-5.
160--1. Chet Wichmann, Palmer, TB-1, Levi Belina, Howells-Dodge, 7-2; 3. Tyson Rodewald, Centennial, pinned Remington Gay, Palmer, 2:03.
170--1. Issiah Borgmann, Stanton, tech. fall over Gunner Reimers, Palmer, 17-2; 3. Wyatt Hegemann, Howells-Dodge, pinned Christian Smith, Overton, 1:58.
182--1. Daylan Russell, Alma, pinned Cash Meier, GACC, 2:37; 3. Trevor Schumacher, Howells-Dodge, dec. Justin Kuta, Palmer, 8-4.
195--1. Jestin Bayer, Howells-Dodge, pinned Sutton Pohlman, Stanton, 3:04; 3. Sid Miller, Anselmo-Merna, pinned Tyler Wolfe, Sandhills Valley, 1:43.
220--1. Carter Throener, Howells-Dodge, pinned Andrew Burnett, Anselmo-Merna, 4:11; 3. Tanner Kiefer, Cedar Bluffs, pinned Mitchell Peatrowski, GACC, 0:51.
285--1. Kien Martin, Overton, pinned Kyle Pickhinke, Howells-Dodge, 1:43; 3. Carson Fehlhafer, Centennial, pinned Bryson Shoemaker, Southwest, 1:49.