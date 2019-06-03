It didn’t take long for Sierra Kile to get comfortable shooting the basketball Saturday night at the Midland University Wikert Event Center.
The West Point-Beemer graduate didn’t miss a shot in the first 20 minutes, and went on to score 14 first-half points, leading the White team to a 91-56 win over the Dark team in the 13th Annual Warrior Basketball Classic all-star game.
“I felt really relaxed tonight and I enjoy shooting in this gym,” said Kile, who will be playing her college basketball at Midland University, “so I think that helped me get into a rhythm early.”
Kile hit the first two shots of the game and scored seven of her team’s first 13 points as the White squad jumped out to an early 13-0 lead. From there, the White team used some balanced (inside and outside) scoring to take a 47-25 lead into intermission.
“Our team worked so well together that we were able to get some balanced scoring tonight,” said Kile, who was named the White team’s MVP. “Our overall effort was really good.”
The White team, who placed five players in double-figures, built leads of 30, 35 and 40 points the second half.
Nate Pribnow (Archbishop Bergan), who coached the White team along with Luke Brenn (Arlington), said he was pleased with the contributions of every player on his team.
“When you are able to put a lot of shooters on the floor you are going to score a lot of points,” Pribnow said. “I was also impressed with our post play tonight. I think we out-rebounded the Dark team by over 30 (61-29),
In addition to Kile, the other White team players who finished in double-figures were: Erin Prusa (Howells-Dodge) with 18 points, along with Angela Jansen (G.A.C.C), Taya Skelton (Fort Calhoun) and Jordan Wegner (Wisner-Pilger), who all finished with 10 points.
“This was such a fun game to play in,” Kile said. “There are so many great players on both teams, I’m just glad I was able to be a part of it.”
Hallie Reeves (Wahoo), who finished the game with seven points and four rebounds, was presented with the MVP award for the Dark team.