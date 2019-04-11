LINCOLN — Fremont Bergan knocked off Lincoln Northeast and second-seeded Grand Island Wednesday on the opening day of the Heartland Athletic Conference Baseball Tournament.
Eli Herink knocked in four runs and Dillon Dix threw a complete game as the Knights defeated the Rockets 6-2.
Northeast scored single runs in the second and third innings, but Dix shut them down the rest of the way. The senior scattered eight hits, walked one and struck out four while earning the victory.
“Dillon had another very strong outing today and has really put together a very solid start to his senior season,” Bergan coach Jeff Hayden said. “I’m very proud of him. He works hard in practice everyday, is a fantastic leader and flat out competes every pitch.”
Only one of the runs against Dix was earned as the Knights committed three errors.
“We came out a little flat, but were able to put a slow start behind us and play some quality baseball the final 15 outs,” Hayden said.
Herink, Dawson Glause and Brody Sintek had two hits apiece for the Knights. Glause also scored two runs and had a RBI. Austin Callahan doubled, scored once and had a RBI. Donnie Mueller scored twice and had a single. Mitchell Glause added one hit.
Cody Bruss took the loss. He surrendered five earned runs on eight hits and three walks in four innings of work. Jake Green worked the final two innings.
Mitchell Glause got the win and Brady Benson pitched two scoreless innings of relief for the save as the Knights beat second-seeded Grand Island 4-2.
Glause struck out nine and allowed four hits in five innings of work.
“Mitchell had great stuff today and commanded all three of his pitches in all counts,” Hayden said. “He kept putting up zeros for us and we played fairly clean behind him.”
Benson allowed just two hits in closing out the victory.
The Islanders scored two runs in the bottom of the first, but the Knights tied it in the top of the second on Sintek’s two-run double. Herink put the Knights ahead for good with a RBI double in the third.
“I’m very happy with how we competed today and answered the two-spot they put up in the bottom of the first,” Hayden said.
Dawson Glause had three hits and a run scored to lead the offense. Herink had two hits and one RBI. Brennan Callahan singled and scored a run while Camden McKenzie also singled.
Cole Evans pitched 6 2/3 innings and took the loss.
He gave up four runs on eight hits with two walks and seven strikeouts.
“We saw a quality arm today in Evans but our kids kept on putting together good at-bat after good at-bat,” Hayden said.
Grand Island’s Riley Krolikowski had two hits while Blake Leiting had two RBI.
Bergan will now face third-seeded Lincoln Southeast at 2 Friday afternoon at Sherman Field in the semifinals. Lincoln North Star and Lincoln East meet in the first semifinal at noon.