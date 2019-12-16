Fremont Bergan split a pair of boys prep basketball games recently.
On Friday night, Sam Sleister scored all of his 14 points in the second half to spark the Knights to a 63-47 win over Omaha Brownell-Talbot in the Gary D. Schmidt Gymnasium. On Saturday, Bergan fell behind in the first half and never recovered, falling 42-27 to David City Aquinas on the Monarchs’ home floor.
Against the Raiders, Bergan led 28-23 at halftime, but OBT closed to within 34-33 before Sleister connected on back-to-back 3-point baskets. Tyten Vance’s basket following an offensive rebound gave the Knights a 46-37 lead after three quarters.
Bergan started the fourth period with a 7-2 run that included a Vance basket and five points from Sleister.
Vance finished with 13 points while Gave Logemann added 11. Freshman Max Nosal chipped in 10 and Lucas Pruss contributed seven.
Oscar Henry led the Raiders with 12 points. Devin Wilson finished with nine.
On Saturday, the Knights fell behind 13-8 after one quarter and 25-14 at the break. DCA limited the Knights to just two points in the third quarter.
“We’ll have to go back to the drawing board as coaches and figure out how we can score some points on the offensive end when we have to go with our half-court sets,” Bergan assistant coach Doug Moore said. “But our defense has played decent so far. We’ve worked hard on that in practice, especially our communication in the past two games.”
Moore said Aquinas curtailed Bergan’s fastbreak opportunities.
“We were hoping our defense would lead into our offense,” he said. “At times we do a good job of getting a rebound and pushing it and scoring in transition, but give Aquinas credit tonight. They slowed us down a lot and took our quick outlook passes away. We couldn’t get the transition game going and we just had trouble scoring in our half-court offense.”
Braden Smith and Rylan Chromy led the Monarchs with 10 points apiece. Payton Davis added nine.
Vance and Pruss had six points apiece.
In junior varsity action, Bergan notched a pair of wins.
Jarett Boggs scored 19 points and Pruss added 12 in a 71-14 win over the Raiders. The Knights also defeated the Monarchs 44-29 as Boggs scored 12 points and Shea Gossett added eight.
The Knights play Friday night at Lourdes Central Catholic and will host Lincoln Christian on Saturday.
Box Scores
OBT 11 12 14 10 — 47
Bergan 9 19 18 17 — 63
Omaha Brownell-Talbot — Oscar Hendry 12,Devin Wilson 9, Tommy Pugsley 7, Matthew Alli 6, Charlie Pugsley 6, Sam Bock 4, Jake Gibbs 2, Austin Vetter 1.
Bergan — Sam Sleister 14, Tyten Vance 13, Gavin Logemann 11, Max Nosal 10, Lucas Pruss 7, Jake Ridder 4, AJ Walter 2, Jackson Gilfry 2.
Bergan 8 6 2 11 — 27
Aquinas 13 12 6 11 — 42
Bergan — Tyten Vance 6, Lucas Pruss 6, Max Nosal 4, Sam Sleister 4, Jarett Boggs 3, Gavin Logemann 2, Jake Ridder 2.
Aquinas — Jake Witter 2, Rylan Chromy 10, Braden Smith 10, Payton Davis 9, Caden Kozisek 6, Caleb Thege 5.
JV Games
Bergan (vs. OBT) — Jarett Boggs 19, Spencer Hamilton 8, Alex Painter 5, Sam Sleister 2, Gavin Logemann 7, Max Nosal 2, Jared Forsberg 4, Shaye Hoyle 7, Shea Gossett 2, Barry Field 3, Lucas Pruss 12.
Bergan (vs. Aquinas) — Boggs 12, Hamilton 4, Slesiter 4, Logemann 1, Hoyle 5, Gossett 8, Field 7, Max Nosal 3.