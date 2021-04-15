Knights blockade Islanders in HAC tournament opener

Persistent offense and six innings of one-run baseball from Dawson Glause sent Bergan to the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament semifinals with a 7-1 win over Grand Island Thursday.
"I was really pleased with what we got out of Dawson," Bergan coach Jeff Hayden said. "Offensively, we put together good, consistent at-bats."
The senior scattered seven hits across the six frames while striking out three and walking a pair.
"I had good defense behind me, so it's pretty easy throw it in there when you've got a bunch of guys making plays," Glause said.
The Knights defense had their starting pitcher's back in the second frame as a one-out single turned into a runner at third on an errant pick-off attempt.
Following a walk, Glause induced a 6-4-3 double play to keep the Islanders off the scoreboard.
Bergan strung together four-straight singles in the bottom of the inning to break the scoreless tie.
The opening frame had inklings of the hit parade, but two diving catches thwarted the Knights offensive momentum.
"We felt like we had his timing," Hayden said. "Anytime you barrel a pitch and get a line drive right at somebody, that's a positive thing for us. We just told the kids keep swinging the bat and those hits will come."
Jax Sorensen capped off the singles train to plate the opening run of the game.
Two batters later, Conner Richmond drew a six-pitch walk to extend the lead to 2-0.
Grand Island halved the Knights lead in the top of the fourth with a double followed by a single to right to score the Islander lone run of the afternoon.
Bergan pushed its lead out to three runs in the fifth.
Julius Cortes deposited a single into center field for an RBI single, scoring Camden McKenzie.
The Knights tacked on the second run of the inning with Sam Gifford beating a throw home on a ground ball back to the pitcher off the bat of Glause.
Cortes, who finished 3 for 4 on the day, came through again with another big hit in the seventh, plating two with an RBI single as part of a three run frame.
"That ball got up on his hands a little bit and he just tried to get his barrel on it the best he could and just muscled one out there," Hayden said.
The six frames out of Glause frees kept the bullpen work light for the Knights. Brady Benson came on in the seventh to induce three-straight ground balls to preserve the six-run lead.
"In tournaments like this, the more you can save arms, the better," Hayden said. "That's going to be really big for us down the road."
Bergan, the No. 2 seed in the tournament, will face No. 3 seed Lincoln Southwest at 3 p.m. Friday at Den Hartog Field.
The Silver Hawks outlasted Lincoln Southeast 7-4 in the other quarterfinals match-up.
The winner of the HAC semifinals match-up will face either Lincoln East or Lincoln Pius X in the championship game, which is scheduled to immediately follow the 3 p.m. game.