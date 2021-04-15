Knights blockade Islanders in HAC tournament opener

Jax Sorensen capped off the singles train to plate the opening run of the game.

Two batters later, Conner Richmond drew a six-pitch walk to extend the lead to 2-0.

Grand Island halved the Knights lead in the top of the fourth with a double followed by a single to right to score the Islander lone run of the afternoon.

Bergan pushed its lead out to three runs in the fifth.

Julius Cortes deposited a single into center field for an RBI single, scoring Camden McKenzie.

The Knights tacked on the second run of the inning with Sam Gifford beating a throw home on a ground ball back to the pitcher off the bat of Glause.

Cortes, who finished 3 for 4 on the day, came through again with another big hit in the seventh, plating two with an RBI single as part of a three run frame.

"That ball got up on his hands a little bit and he just tried to get his barrel on it the best he could and just muscled one out there," Hayden said.

The six frames out of Glause frees kept the bullpen work light for the Knights. Brady Benson came on in the seventh to induce three-straight ground balls to preserve the six-run lead.