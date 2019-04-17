TEKAMAH — Fremont Bergan dominated the boys division of the Tiger Track Invitational on Tuesday afternoon.
The Knights raced to the team championship with 150 points while Oakland-Craig was the runner-up with 103. Logan View was third with 78.50.
Junior Ethan Villwok captured championships in the long jump (19-10) and triple jump (40-10 1/2) to lead the Knights on the field. Villwok also joined Jake Ridder, Koa McIntyre, and Chris Pinales on the winning 400-meter relay team. The foursome finished in 45.31.
McIntyre, a freshman, was the leader on the track for Bergan. He won the 400 in 52.57 and the 200 in 22.50. Senior Dre Vance added a championship in the 3,200 (11:10.40) and was second to Robby Mayberry of Oakland-Craig in the 800. Mayberry ran a 2:08.06 while Vance finished in 2:08.25.
Caleb Villwok (discus), Grant Frickenstein (high jump) and Dylan Gartner (300-meter hurdles) added runner-up finishes for the Knights. Bergan also placed second in the 1,600-meter relay. Jobe Sullivan, Shea Gossett, Alex Painter and Gavin Logemann combined for a 3:53.28.
Jack Pille of Oakland-Craig was also a double-event winner. He was first in the 110-meter hurdles (15.53) and the 300-meter hurdles (42.25).
BRLD won the girls team title with 123 points while Bergan was second with 90. Logan View finished third with 78.
Senior Haley Kempf led the Lady Knights with championships in the long jump (16-5 1/2) and triple jump (32-5 1/4). She also joined Lauren Baker, Lily Bojanski and Allie DeGroff in winning the 400-meter relay (55.87).
Baker was first in the 200 meters in 28.44. The sophomore also placed second in the long jump (16-0 3/4). DeGroff took top honors in the shot put (36-11) and was third in the discus (113-6).
Bergan’s other first-place finish came in the open 3,200. Kaia McIntyre won in 12:52.81.
The Bergan squads return to action on Tuesday when they travel to the Wisner-Pilger Invitational. On April 27 is the Centennial Conference Meet at Columbus.
Tekamah Invitational
Boys Team Scored — Fremont Bergan 150, Oakland-Craig 103, Logan View 78.50, Tekamah-Herman 78, BRLD 65, Walthill 18.
Event Winners and Area Placers
Discus — 1. Nick Ronnfeldt, BRLD, 140-4. 2. Caleb Villwok, FB, 117-11.
High Jump — 1. R. Porter, W, 6-0. 2. Grant Frickenstein, FB, 5-10. 6. Keaton Bushlow, LV, and Reid Preston, BRLD, 5-0.
Long Jump — 1. Ethan Villwok, FB, 19-10. 3. Shea Gossett, FB, 18-9 3/4. 4. Jake Ridder, FB, 17-10 1/2. 5. Harrison Jordan, LV, 17-9 1/4.
Shot Put — 1. Nick Ronnfeldt, BRLD, 54-0. 4. Justyn Hale, O-C, 44-1. 6. Brett Uhing, LV, 38-4.
Triple Jump — 1. Villwok, FB, 40-10 1/2. 3. Gossett, FB, 39-10. 5. Bushlow, LV, 33-9 1/2.
3,200-Meter Relay — 1. Oakland-Craig, 8:53.40. 4. Bergan (Sam Sleister, Andrew Fellers, Jacob Cook, Ben Simonson), 10:18.50. 5. Logan View, 10:38.70.
110-Meter Hurdles — 1. Jack Pille, O-C, 15.53. Brady Hull, LV, 16.46. 4. John Werner, O-C, 17.03. 5. Zane Wallen, FB, 17.44.
100 Meters — 1. Brandon Schram, T-H, 11.25. 2. Jeff McNeill, O-C, 11.40. 3. Chris Pinales, FB, 11.47. 5. Hull, LV, 11.60. 6. Lane Sorensen, 1165.
400 Meters — 1. Koa McIntyre, FB, 52.57. 2. Robby Mayberry, O-C, 55.46. 3. Jobe Sullivan, FB, 5575. 4. Gavin Logemann, FB, 55.82. 6. Caden Nelson, O-C, 56.71.
3,200 Meters — 1. Dre Vance, FB, 11:40.41. 2. Luis Hernandez, LV, 11:40.94. 3. Ben Simonson, FB, 11:52.53. 4. Kayl Francis, LV, 12:02.19.
200 Meters — 1. McIntyre, FB, 22.50. 2. Michael Luther, LV, 23.91. 3. Sorensen, LV, 24.22. 5. Lucas Parr, FB, 24.31.
800 Meters — 1. Mayberry, O-C, 2:08.06. 2. Vance, FB, 2:08.25. 3. Coulter Thiele, O-C, 2:08.66. 4. Jobe Sullivan, FB, 2:09.41. 5. Riley Hoetfelker, LV, 2:11.38. 6. Wyatt Rebbe, LV, 2:13.77.
300-Meter Hurdles — 1. Pille, O-C, 42.25. 2. Dylan Gartner, FB, 43.65. 3. Hull, LV, 44.87. 4. Wyatt Uhing, O-C, 45.59.
1,600 Meters — 1. Brayden Anderson, BRLD, 5:06.31. 2. Grady Gatewood, O-C, 5:16.38. 3. Hernandez, LV, 5:21.06. Wyatt Rebbe, LV, 5:26.63. 6. Hoefelker, LV, LV, 5:36.89.
400-Meter Relay — 1. Bergan (Ridder, McIntyre, Pinales, Villwok), 45.32. 2. Logan View, 47.44. 4. Oakland-Craig, 48.57.
1,600-Meter Relay — 1. Oakland-Craig, 3:46.75. 2. Bergan (Sullivan, Gossett, Alex Painter, Gavin Logemann), 3:53.18. 3. Logan View, 3:56.26.
Girls Team Scores — BRLD 123, Fremont Bergan 90, Logan View 78, Oakland-Craig 77, Tekamah-Herman 68, Scribner-Snyder 30, Whiting 1.
Event Winners and Area Placers
Discus — 1. Cailey Stout, S-S, 117-7. 2. Faith Riggle, S-S, 115-9. 3. Allie DeGroff, FB, 113-6. 6. Anna Prauner, FB, 92-6.
High Jump — 1. Hallie Olsen, T-H, 4-10. 4. Elizabeth Hill, LV, 4-4. 6. Elissa Dames, S-S, 4-2.
Long Jump — 1. Haley Kempf, FB, 16-5 1/2. 2. Lauren Baker, FB, 16-0 3/4. 4. Josie Kahlandt, LV, 13-9 1/2. 5. Bobbi Reppert, LV, 12-6.
Shot Put — 1. DeGroff, FB, 36-11. 2. Riggle, S-S, 35-11 1/2. 3. Jeannina Blahak, O-C, 35-4. 6. Stout, S-S, 32-7.
Triple Jump — 1. Kempf, FB, 32-5 1/4. 3. Josie Richard, O-C, 31-3. D. Daugherty, LV, 27-3. 4. Reppert, LV, 27-2.
3,200-Meter Relay — 1. Oakland-Craig, 11:30.60.
100-Meter Hurdles — 1. Cydnee Bonsall, BRLD, 1787. 2. Grace Pille, O-C, 18.22. 3. Hill, LV, 19.56.
100 Meters — 1. Brandi Simonson, BRLD, 13.59. 2. Karli Hansen, LV, 14.22. 5. Florence Aebersold, O-C, 14.84. 6. Kiley Arlt, O-C, 15.47.
400 Meters — 1 Kelsey Larsen, BRLD, 1:04.63. 2. Ashten Rennerfeldt, O-C, 1:07.03. 6. Richards, O-C, 1:10.58.
3,200 Meters — 1. Kaia McIntyre, FB, 12:52.81. 2. Liz Polk, LV, 13:13.56. 3. Jadin Ostrand, FB, 14:34.78. 4. Emma Larson, FB, 14:56.10. 5. Brooklyn Reynolds, LV, 16:17.84.
200 Meters — 1. Baker, FB, 28.44. 3. Karli Hansen, LV, 30.32. 6. Aeberold, O-C, 32.06.
400 Meters — 1. Kelsey Larsen, BRLD, 2:30.72. 2. Reagan Klein, LV, 2:38. 5. Elissa Dames, S-S, 2:52.71.
300-Meter Hurdles — 1. Rennerfeldt, O-C, 52.85. 3. Hill, LV, 59.77. 4. Valerie Uehling, LV, 1:00.35.
1,600 Meters — 1. Polk, LV< 5:58.41. 2. Edie Anderson, O-C, 6:17.68. 3. Ellen Magnussen, O-C, 6:29.20. 4. Ostrand, FB, 6:30.75. 6. Emma Larson, FB, 6:49.28.
400-Meter Relay — 1. Bergan (Kempf, Baker, Lily Bojanski, DeGroff), 55.87. 4. Logan View, 58.35. 5. Oakand-Craig, 1:04.09.
1,600-Meter Relay — 1. BRLD, 4:40.82. 2. Oakland-Craig, 4:54.35.