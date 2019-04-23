COLUMBUS — Three medalists helped Fremont Bergan win the Watson Division of the Columbus Scotus Invitational on Monday at Elks Country Club.
Spencer Hamilton (91) finished third while teammate Thunder Myers (93) was fourth for the Knights. Preston Tracy (95) captured fifth place. Bergan recorded a 374 to beat runner-up Logan View by 21 strokes.
“With the weather being what it was (cold and windy) and playing from the back tees, I was pretty satisfied with our results overall,” Bergan coach Chris Rainforth said. “Our consistency around the greens has really progressed and that is showing up in our scoring. If we can figure out how to get off to a better start, I think we will be in a good place heading into the last half of the season.” AJ Walter shot a 99 for the Knights while Jack Wilmes had a 121.
Jake Hagerbaumer of Logan View won the meet with an 81. Gavin Nielsen and Hunter Purcell of the Raiders were sixth and seventh, respectively, with a 95 each. Andrew Cone shot a 124 while Alex Miller had a 126.
In the Nicklaus Division, Grand Island Central Catholic won the championship with a 340. Wahoo Neumann was second at 343 while Oakland-Craig was third at 359.
Luke Gutschewski of Elkhorn Mount Michael was the meet medalist with a 75. Patrick Kenney of Wahoo Neumann was fourth with an 83. Teammates Lindsey and Lauren Thiele were ninth and 10th, respectively, with an 87.
Ian Lundquist led Oakland-Craig by placing seventh with an 85. Gunnar Ray (96), Colten Thomsen (95), Tom Maline (91) and Jared Mulder (88) also competed for the Knights.
The Bergan junior varsity participated in a meet Monday at Hilltop Country Club in Wahoo.
The Knights didn’t have enough golfers for a team score, but Jared Forsberg was seventh with a 100 while Jarett Boggs was 10th with a 104. Wahoo won the meet with a 382. Douglas County West was second with a 412 while Neumann was third with a 435.
Braden Harris of Wahoo High earned medalist honors with an 89. Teammate Hayden Greigo was second with a 94.
Scotus Invitational
Watson Team Scores — Fremont Bergan 374, Logan View 395, Shelby-Rising City 403, Twin River 408, Concordia 411, Schuyler 415, Columbus JV 419, Elgin-Pope John 431, Scotus JV 448, Lakeview JV 509.
Top 10 Individuals — 1. Jake Hagerbaumer, LV, 81. 2. Trevor Schuefeldt, Con, 84. 3. Spencer Hamilon, FB, 91. 4. Thunder Myers, FB, 93. 5. Preston Tracy, FB, 95. 6. Hunter Purcell, LV, 95. 7. Gavin Nielsen, LV, 95. 8. Nolan Fleming SCC, 95. 9. Alec Wieseman, SRC, 95. 10. Landon Cuba, TR, 98.