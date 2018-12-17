ELGIN — The Fremont Bergan Knights brought home some hardware Saturday from the Elgin Pope John Wrestling Invitational.
The Knights won four individual championships and had two wrestlers earn runner-up finishes while capturing the team title with 177.5 points. Plainview was the runner-up with 141.5 while Clearwater-Orchard was third with 91.
“I’m very happy with the effort and the way we competed today,” Bergan coach Curtis Marolf said. “It was a very deep field with a lot of state qualifiers, medalists and ranked wrestlers competing. We have talked with the wrestlers about what we think we are capable of, and today was just a small step in that direction. We haven’t brought a plaque home from a tournament in over five years, so it was a great moment to share with the young men on our team.”
Caden Arps (113 pounds), Koa McIntyre (160), Ethan Villwok (182) and Peyton Cone (220) won championships for Bergan.
Arps won his first three matches by pins and then defeated Scout Ashburn of Plainview 6-4 for the title.
“Caden has just been a hammer for us at the front of the lineup and is a spark plug for our team,” Marolf said. “He sets the tone for our team. He did a nice job today of overcoming a little adversity, wrestling out of some tough positions, and finding ways to score bonus points for us.”
Fellow freshman McIntyre opened with a bye before beating Ben Slaymaker of West Holt 6-2. He then recorded consecutive pins, including beating Remington Gay of Palmer in 3:20 of the finals. Villwok opened with a bye and then won three matches by fall. He pinned Slater Mozena of Weeping Water in 5:58 of the championship match.
“Koa and Ethan both put together really a solid tournament, winning five of six matches by fall,” Marolf said. “Their weight classes weren’t as difficult as some of the other ones, but that’s not something that they have control over. What they could control, they did as well as anyone on our team. They looked to score quickly, and end matches whenever they had the opportunity.”
Cone opened with a bye before winning three straight via pins. In the final, he defeated Cole Rosenkrans of St. Mary in 5:20.
“Peyton has had a great first half of the season, and today was really a special moment for him as he won his first varsity tournament,” Marolf said. “He had been in the finals the past two weeks and lost in overtime both times. Saturday, though, not only did he pick up the title, but he pinned two state-rated kids in the semifinals (Donaven Nolze of Clearwater-Orchard in 2:17) and finals to do it. He did a great job of putting our team in a position to win the tournament, and I think he also let a lot of people know that he’s going to be a factor at 220 this season.”
Jacob Johnson (152) and Eli Simonson (285) captured second place for the Knights.
Johnson opened with a bye before winning a 23-7 technical fall over Taylor Lautenschlager of Doniphan-Trumbull. The senior then beat Brandon Bloomquist of Randolph 10-5. Colby Coons of Twin Loup edged Johnson 4-2 for the title.
“Jacob wrestled very well on his feet today. He defeated a returning state medalist (Bloomquist) in the semifinals to earn a shot at a returning state finalist and top-rated wrestler in Colby Coons,” Marolf said. “He took some chances and lost 4-2, but I think this loss can be a great learning opportunity for him as well as something that motivates him the rest of the season.”
After a bye, Simonson won two matches by decisions. He then was pinned by Jade Buss of West Holt in 2:48 of the finals.
“Eli is figuring out how to wrestle heavyweights. He had Buss on his back in the finals match, but was just slightly out of position and was rolled through,” Marolf said. “While he was upset about the loss, because he knew he should have won it, it’s a good lesson to learn now early in the season when there is still time to correct it.”
Cal Janke (126) and Zach Hamilton (132) placed third in their divisions.
Janke went 4-1 on the day, including winning the third-place match against Isaac Booth of Twin River by forfeit. Hamilton also went 4-1. He beat Jared Shaw of North Central 5-1 for third.
“Janke and Hamilton both had tough losses in the semifinals,” Marolf said. “I spoke with both of them right after those matches and told them their only job was to come back through the consolation bracket and score as many bonus points as possible to help the team, and they both responded.”
The Knights will host the Joe Vojtech Fighting Knight Invitational at 10 Friday morning in Hopkins Arena on the campus of Midland University.
The event will feature 21 teams from all four classes.
“I’m looking forward to see how we come out and compete before the break,” Marolf said.