Knights cruise past Rockets for third straight win

No. 6 Bergan cruised past Lincoln Northeast 10-1 Tuesday at Den Hartog Field to secure the Knights third win in a row.

In all three wins, Bergan has plated double-digit runs.

“We’ve gotten ourselves in more of an aggressive mindset, especially on first pitch fastballs,” Bergan coach Jeff Hayden said. “Just hitting the pitches that we need to hit that are going to have good returns for us.”

Starter Carter Sintek flummoxed the Rockets batters, facing the minimum through three innings before surrendering his first base runner with one out in the fourth—he picked off the runner—before losing his no-hit bid on the next batter.

The junior finished his four innings of work with six strikeouts.

Sintek put himself in line for the win in the bottom of the first, bringing in Dawson Glause, who started the inning off with a double, with an RBI groundout.

Bergan opened up a 4-0 lead in the third with Quinn Gossett, who got the start behind the dish, hitting a bases loaded sacrifice fly to center for the first of three runs in the frame

The junior finished 1-for-3 with a walk in his follow up performance to Monday’s three-run homer.