Knights, Davis runner-up at Logan View Invite

Bergan golf finished runner-up at the Logan View Invite Tuesday, losing a three-team playoff with Tekamah-Herman and DC West.

All three teams shot 319 as a team with Tekamah-Herman walking away with the team title by winning the playoff hole.

The Knights were led by Brady Davis, who matched his career low with 70.

Tekamah-Herman’s Brody Rogers matched Davis and won the playoff hole to emerge as the individual medalist at the tournament.

Bergan ended the day with three top 15 finishes.

Spencer Hamilton shot a career-low 74 to finished in a tie for third with Broker Rogers of Tekamah-Herman.

Jarett Boggs ended the day in a three-way tie for 13th, carding an 82—also a personal best for the senior.

Jared Forsberg and Gavin Logemann both shot 93’s to round out Bergan’s team score.

Host Logan View was led by Kolton Kriete’s 75, placing him fifth, to record a team score of 336, also finishing fifth.

