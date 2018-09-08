The Fremont Bergan Knights couldn’t overcome sloppy special teams play, and a key injury on Friday as they dropped their first game of the season to Wilber-Clatonia.
From the opening kickoff the Wolverines were able use stellar special teams play from returner Tad Moldenhauer to stifle the Knights as they worked their way to a 38-14 victory.
Moldenhauer returned the opening kickoff deep into Bergan territory, and although the Knights defense held the Wolverines to a three-and-out, a 38-yard field goal gave the home team an early 3-0 lead.
Late in the first quarter the Wolverines special teams were at it again as Coltin Rezabek blocked a Bergan punt deep in their own territory to set up a first-and-goal from the 5-yard-line.
Rezabek then capped off Wilber-Clatonia’s short drive with a 2-yard touchdown run to make the score 9-0 early in the second quarter.
The Knights offense was finally able to answer though, as runningback Ethan Villwok broke off a 65-yard-run into the Wolverines red zone.
Quarterback Jake Ridder would cap off the drive with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Eli Herink to make the score 9-7.
On the Knights next possession Ridder would break off a long run of his own, going 56-yards for a touchdown to put Bergan up 14-9 with 5:09 left before half.
But Moldenhauer wasn’t done yet, as he returned the ensuing kickoff 75-yards for a touchdown, putting the Wolverines up for good 17-14.
Following an empty possession from the Bergan offense, Wilber-Clatonia would strike again with only 26 seconds remaining before half as quarterback Mike Pulliam completed a 35-yard touchdown pass to Rezabek to extend their lead to 24-14.
Both teams struggled to find points in the third quarter as the score remained 24-14 going into the fourth. The Bergan offense found tough sledding throughout the second half as starting quarterback Jake Ridder was held out due to an undisclosed injury.
In the fourth quarter Pulliam earned his first running touchdown of the game as he took the ball across the goalline from 1-yard out to put Wilber-Clatonia up 31-14.
Rezabek would add another rushing touchdown with 6:35 remaining, earning the Wolverines a 38-14 victory.