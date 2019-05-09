Fremont Bergan's trek to the 2019 Class A state high school baseball tournament began last summer.
Many of the athletes on this year's squad played Legion ball as members the First State Bank Seniors, who finished 20-11.
Austin and Brennan Callahan, Dillon Dix, Jared Gibney, Mitchell Glause, Eli Herink, Donnie Mueller and Brody Sintek, 2019 seniors, helped the Knights improve from a 6-14 record during the 2018 prep season.
"That senior group had a really good summer last year as far as production and they set the tone for what we're doing this spring," Hayden said. "They are a great group and they are kind of in rare air in that they've been to the state tournament twice."
The Knights were the eighth seed two years ago and almost upset top-seeded Lincoln Southeast before falling 13-12 in the first round. This year, Bergan, 14-4, is the sixth seed and will face third-seeded Gretna, 16-6, at 10 Saturday morning at Sherman Field in Lincoln.
The Knights were originally scheduled to play at 4 p.m., but both Fremont High and Bergan have their graduations set for Saturday.
"All of the seniors I talked to said they didn't care if the game was at 4 or 7 or whenever, they weren't missing the game," said Herink, the starting left fielder. "Some of the parents, I think, were having a heart attack, but they eventually got the game moved up."
Hayden said the Nebraska School Activities Association was flexible with the Knights.
"They amended their schedule and moved us to the 10 a.m. slot because of the graduations," he said. "We're very thankful for that."
Herink is hitting .415 with 23 RBI while Austin Callahan has a .414 average with a team-best 22 runs scored. He also has knocked in 20 runs. Sintek is hitting .409 with 17 RBI.
Some of the Knights' statistics would likely be better, but 11 games on the schedule were cancelled, including eight of the first nine, due to flooding that hit Fremont and the surrounding area.
"I think the kids handled the situation as well as they possibly could," Hayden said. "We practiced a lot inside, but with the flooding in town, it was a reminder to everyone that there are a lot of things more important in life than the sports that we play."
Gretna had five of its games cancelled this season. The Dragons are led by senior Caden Opfer, who is hitting .448 with 15 RBI. Quinn Mason has a .348 average with 16 RBI. Junior Bryce Grimm is hitting .357 with 10 RBI.
"Gretna is in our district in the summer and they have a good baseball team that is very talented -- just like everybody in the state tournament," Hayden said. "They'll come out and swing it very well and they'll play good defensively. They have some pretty good pitching so we're excited for the challenge."
Ben Coldiron leads Gretna's pitching staff with five wins and a 3.29 ERA. Bergan counters with a deep staff that is led by Sintek and Dix. Sintek, a Wayne State College recruit, pitched at state as a sophomore while Dix has already tied the school record for wins in a season with five.
"Dillon is unconventional," Hayden said. "He is a guy that doesn't throw overly hard, but he can throw three pitches for strikes on any count and is confident in doing that. He is having as good of a season pitching-wise as we've had here in a long time."
Bergan hasn't lost since a 6-3 setback to Lincoln East on April 12 in the finals of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament.
"That was a point in our season where we were finally consistently starting to get outside to practice and play," Hayden said. "We talked to the kids after the game was over and told them we were proud of our run in the HAC. While (the runner-up finish) wasn't what we wanted, we felt like it was something we could build off of. I think after the tournament, they realized from the mental standpoint that they could go out and battle with anyone in the state. We started to build some momentum and we used that to put together some really good baseball."
Hayden hopes the best is yet to come.
"I don't think we've played as well as we possibly could," he said. "I think we still have potential for more upside. Our message has been to keep pushing to get better and don't be satisfied with just making the state tournament. Let's go and make some noise there."