Cal Janke has a reason to go into the Christmas break a little happier than usual.
The Fremont Bergan freshman captured his first high school individual championship Friday during the Joe Vojtech Fighting Knight Invitational at Hopkins Arena.
“It is nice to see my hard work pay off and I finally win my first tournament,” the 126-pounder said minutes after beating Gabe Escalante of Winside 9-6 for the title. “I’ve lost a couple of close ones in the championship. I’d like those back, but it is awesome to help the team today.”
Janke joined Caden Arps (113) and Peyton Cone (220) as champions for the Knights. Jacob Johnson (152), Ethan Villwok (182) and Eli Simonson (285) finished second while Koa McIntyre (160) was sixth.
The seven medalists helped Bergan capture second in the team standings behind Central City. The Bison finished with 200 points while the Knights had 161.
“Hats off to Central City,” Bergan coach Curtis Marolf said. “They are a tough team and are loaded. Our kids beat some pretty good teams like Winside, Milford, Oakland-Craig and Howells-Dodge. We won some pretty big individual matches and did a nice job today.”
The Knights suffered a bad break when defending Class D 113-pound champion Zach Hamilton didn’t make weight at 120, but there were many positives on the day.
Arps opened with a bye before winning three straight matches by pins. He won by fall in :45 against Cayden Ellis of Winside in the finals.
“I just wanted to do well for the team,” Arps said. “We have a good team and I look up to my (older) teammates a lot. I feel good calling them family.”
Arps honed his skills during the summer wrestling internationally in Croatia and Serbia.
“It felt pretty good going there to wrestle,” he said. “It was an experience of a lifetime.”
Marolf said Arps competed well in the tournament.
“He continues to dominate,” he said. “He got a quick pin against a tough Ellis kid in the finals.”
Cone opened with a bye before pinning Nik Erickson of Central City (:50) and Philip Chohan of Wahoo Neumann (3:14). He earned a 12-4 major decision over Cole Rosenkrans of St. Mary’s for the title.
“What this means to me is that I get to finally show my family that I’m improving in wrestling and hopefully they are proud of me for that,” he said. “It means a lot to win this in front of the home crowd.”
Cone competed at 195 last season, but moved up a weight class for 2018-19.
“It is a million times better than last year,” he said. “I’ve put in a lot of hard work and I like being at 220 as opposed to 195. I’ve been able to increase my protein intake and carbs. I’ve felt stronger.”
Janke won two matches by pins before earning a 15-4 decision over Trent Stauffer of Milford in the semifinals. That set up the meeting with Escalante.
“I couldn’t be happier for him,” Marolf said. “He’s been second a few times. He’s a kid that is never too high or too low.”
Janke was a starter at outside linebacker on the Knights’ state playoff football team. He believes that varsity experience helped prepare him for the challenges of prep wrestling.
“It helped me be the competitor that I am,” he said. “I know I can do it even though I’m not the biggest guy out there.”
Johnson won two matches by pins before defeating Max Hohn of Neumann 5-1 in the semifinals. He was pinned by Jared Gallion of Central City in 5:01 in the title match.
Villwok won three straight matches before losing a hard-fought 6-4 decision to Dylan Horejsi of Howells-Dodge in the championship.
“Watching those two was like watching two heavyweight boxers punch each other in the face for six minutes,” Marolf said. “They are strong kids. We got him during the dual meet (a 5-2 win by Villwok on Dec. 11) and he got us this week. Dylan had a good game plan and just caught us in a mistake.”
Simonson opened with a bye before recording two pins. Neil Hartman of Concordia won the championship with a pin in 2:09.
“Hartman is just a freshman and he’ll be a force,” Marolf said. “None of these losses at this time are going to hurt us. Hopefully by districts we’ll have corrected some of our mistakes.”
Oakland-Craig finished seventh in the team standings with 107 points. Jefferson McNeill won the championship at 145. Justyn Hale was pinned by Hartman in 4:20 in the semifinals, but rebounded to place third at 285.
Trenton Arlt was third at 106 while Wyatt Uhing (152) and Alexander Smith (120) were fifth.
Tanner Kiefer of Cedar Bluffs was fourth at 220 pounds. Jaxon Smutz of Scribner-Snyder was sixth at 113.
Team Scores
Central City 200, Fremont Bergan 161, Malcolm 125.5, Winside 120.5, Milford 117.5, Howells-Dodge 112, Oakland-Craig 107, Omaha Westside 103.5, Wahoo Neumann 87.5, Omaha Concordia 81, Shelby-Rising City 73, Stanton 73, Platteview 49, Elkhorn Mount Michael 44, Fullerton 31, Freeman 23, St. Mary’s 22, Cedar Bluffs 18, Scribner-Snyder 14, Riverside 11.