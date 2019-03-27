WEST POINT — Fremont Bergan overcame a botched exchange in the 400-meter relay on Tuesday to capture the championship of the West Point-Beemer Snowmelt Invitational.
Bergan edged Oakland-Craig 103-102 for the title. The meet wasn’t decided until the final race — the 1,600-meter relay.
“It was a pretty exciting finish,” Bergan coach TJ Folkers said. “We dropped the baton in the last exchange in the 4x100 with a huge lead which would’ve sealed the championship. Koa McIntyre, though, passed an (Oakland-Craig) runner in the last leg of the 4x4 to win the team title.”
McIntyre’s efforts helped Bergan finish third in the race in 3:45.13. Oakland-Craig placed fourth in 3:48.85. Other runners for Bergan included Gavin Logemann, Lucas Parr and Dylan Gartner.
Arlington beat the host school 114-88.5 for the girls team championship.
McIntyre also won an individual event. The freshman took top honors in the 400 meters in 52.43.
Senior Dre Vance had another solid day. He won the 1,600 meters in 5:05.57 and was the runner-up in the 3,200 in 11:16.71.
Fellow senior Grant Frickenstein was second in the high jump (5-10) while Jacob Johnson of the Knights was second in the pole vault (10-6).
Bergan also got runner-up finishes from Jake Ridder in the long jump (19-9 3/4) and Chris Pinales in the 100 meters (11.78).
The Arlington girls got a 1-2 finish from Kailynn Gubbels and Taylor Wakefield in the 100-meter hurdles. Gubbels won the race in 15.89 while Wakefield was second in 16.76. Gubbels also captured top honors in the 300-meter hurdles in 49.85 and the high jump (5-2). Teammate Sarah Theiler was second in the latter event at 5-0.
The Eagles also finished first in the 1,600-meter relay. Jaidyn Spoon, Gubbels, Chase Andersen and Theiler combined to finish in 4:27.13.
Mary Helms added an individual championship in the pole vault by clearing 8-0. Milee Young won the shot put (40-1) and was second in the discus (120-5).
Elizabeth Polk of Logan View won the 3,200 meters in 14:21.42 while Jadin Ostrand of Bergan was second in 15:05.31. Emma Larson of the Lady Knights finished fourth in 15:19.42.
Kaia McIntyre of Bergan won the 800 meters in 2:41.36. Teammates Haley Kempf (15-7 3/4) and Lauren Baker (15-0 1/4) finished second and third in the long jump. Baker was also fourth in the 200 meters (30.19) while Kempf was fifth in the triple jump (31-4 3/4).
Allie DeGroff of the Lady placed in two events — fourth in the discus (106-3) and fifth in the shot put (33-7).
Snowmelt Invitational
Boys Team Scores — Fremont Bergan 103, Oakland-Craig 102, West Point-Beemer 77.5, Arlington 69.5, Tekamah-Herman 52, Wisner-Pilger 40, Logan View 35, Howells-Dodge 25, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic 23.
Event Winners and Area Placers
3,200-Meter Relay — 1. Oakland-Craig (Robby Mayberry, Aiden Jorgensen, Gavin Enstrom, Coulter Thiele), 9:12.70. 4. Arlington, 9:31.52. 6. Logan View, 9:54.86.
110-Meter Hurdles — 1. Jack Pille, O-C, 16.0. 3. Brady Hull, LV, 16.73. 5. Jacob Johnson, FB, 17.10.
100 Meters — 1. Luke Wakehouse, T-H, 11.76. 2. Chris Pinales, FB, 11.78. 6. Lane Sorensen, LV, 12.13.
400 Meters — 1. Koa McIntyre, FB, 52.43. 3. Jeff McNeill, O-C, 53.62. 4. Robby Mayberry, O-C, 52.28. 5. Daniel Young, A, 54.58.
3,200 Meters — 1. Brandon Mitzel, WP-B, 11:15.58. 2. Dre Vance, FB, 11:16.71. 4. Ben Simonson, FB, 11:54.01. 6. Luis Hernandez, LV, 12:17.70.
200 Meters — 1. Jeff McNeill, O-C, 24.45. 3. Lucas Parr, FB, 24.90. 6. Grant Frickenstein, FB, 25.48.
800 Meters — 1. Cole Marquardt, A, 2:08.74. 3. Robby Mayberry, O-C, 2:18.49. 5. Jobe Sullivan, FB, 2:19.30. 6. Coulter Thiele, O-C, 2:22.48.
300-Meter Hurdles — 1. Jack Pille, O-C, 43.02. 2. Brady Hull, LV, 45.71. 4. Jacob Johnson, FB, 46.37. 5. Dylan Gartner, FB, 46.47.
1,600 Meters — 1. Dre Vance, FB, 5:05.57. 2. Noah Kubat, A, 5:08.32. 4. Colby Grefe, A, 5:19.84. 5. Grady Gatewood, O-C, 5:24.79. 6. Aiden Jorgensen, O-C, 5:24.89.
400-Meter Relay — 1. Tekamah-Herman, 46.68. 2. Logan View, 48.36. 4. Oakland-Craig, 49.08. 5. Arlington, 49.61.
1,600-Meter Relay — 1. West Point-Beemer, 3:40.87. 2. Arlington, 3:40.98. 3. Fremont Bergan (Koa McIntyre, Gavin Logemann, Lucas Parr, Dylan Gartner), 3:45.13. 4. Oakland-Craig, 3:48.85.
High Jump — 1. Dylan Kniefl, Wisner-Pilger, 6-2. 2. Grant Frickenstein, FB, 5-10. 5. Keaton Bushlow, LV, 5-2.
Pole Vault — 1. Tanner Copple, WP-B, 11-6. 2. Jacob Johnson, FB, 10-6. 3. Dru Mueller, LV, 10-0. 4. Jacob Kozak, F, 10-0. 5. Trey Deemer, O-C, 9-6.
Long Jump — 1. Luke Wakehouse, T-H, 20-3. 2. Jake Ridder, FB, 19-9 3-4. 5. Shea Gossett, FB, 19-3 1/2.
Triple Jump — 1. Daniel Young, A, 39-11. 3. Ethan Villwok, FB, 39-8. 4. Shea Gossett, FB, 39-6 1/2. 5. Keaton Bushlow, LV, 38-4.
Discus — 1. Wyatt Seagren, O-C, 147-9. 2. Jesse Thompson, A, 131-6. 4. Caleb Villwok, FB, 123-1. 5. Kobe Wilkins, A, 123-0. 6. Remington Gay, A, 122-9.
Shot Put — 1. Max Ward, O-C, 42-6 3/4. 2. Wyatt Seagren, O-C, 42-3. 3. Kobe Wilkins, A, 41-4 3/4. 4. Laurence Brands, O-C, 40-9. 6. Remington Gay, A, 38-9 3/4.
Girls Team Scores — Arlington 114, West Point-Beemer 88.5, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic 77, Wisner-Pilger 68.5, Fremont Bergan 54, Logan View 40, Howells-Dodge 24, Oakland-Craig 25, Tekamah-Herman 19, Scribner-Snyder 16.
Event Winners and Area Placers
3,200-Meter Relay — 1. Howells-Dodge, 11:22.04. 2. Logan View (Maelee Beacom, Elizabeth Polk, Valeria Uehling, Reagan Klein), 11:29.57.
100-Meter Hurdles 1. Kailynn Gubbels, A, 15.89. 2. Taylor Wakefield, A, 16.76.
100 Meters — 1. Lindsey Kneifl, Wisner-Pilger, 13.40. 2. Megan Bousquest, O-C, 13.74. 3. Chase Andersen, A, 13.79. 4. Taylor Wakefield, A, 13.93. 5. Josie Kahlandt, LV, 14.02.
400 Meters — 1. Lindsey Kneifl, Wisner-Pilger, 1:01.78. 2. Sarah Theiler, A, 1:03.01. 4. Kaia McIntyre, FB, 1:06.82.
3,200 Meters — 1. Elizabeth Polk, LV, 14:21.42. 2. Jadin Ostrand, FB, 15:05.31. 4. Emma Larson, FB, 15:19.42.5. Brooklyn Reynolds, LV, 16:04.53.
200 Meters — 1. Lindsey Kneifl, Wisner-Pilger, 28.77. 4. Lauren Baker, FB, 30.19.
800 Meters — 1. Kaia McIntyre, FB, 2:41.36. 2. Reagan Klein, LV, 2:45.51. 4. Elissa Dames, Scribner-Snyder, 2:50.22.
300-Meter Hurdles — 1. Kailynn Gubbels, A, 49.85. 5. Jaidyn Spoon, A, 54.63.
1,600 Meters — 1. Sam Linder, O-C, 6:15.81. 2. Maelee Beacom, LV< 6:18.45. 5. Elizabeth Morrison, A, 6:20.83.
400-Meter Relay — 1. GACC, 57.10. 5. Logan View, 58.60.
1,600-Meter Relay — 1. Arlington (Jaidyn Spoon, Kailynn Gubbels, Chase Andersen, Sarah Theiler), 4:27.13.
High Jump — 1. Kailynn Gubbels, A, 5-2. 2. Sarah Theiler, A, 5-0.
Pole Vault — 1. Mary Helms, A, 8-0. 5. Lily Bojanski, FB, 7-0.
Long Jump — 1. Jamie Pierce, WP-B, 16-0 1/2. 2. Haley Kempf, FB, 15-7 3/4. 3. Lauren Baker, FB, 15- 0 1/4.
Triple Jump — 1. Lindsey Kneifl, Wisner-Pilger, 36-4. 3. Jaidyn Spoon, A, 32-0 3/4. 5. Haley Kempf, FB, 31-4 3/4.
Discus — 1. Kendra Paasch, WP-B, 140-7. 2. Milee Young, A, 120-5. 3. Cailey Stout, Scribner-Snyder, 109-8. 4. Allie DeGroff, FB, 106-3. 6. Rheanna Paul, O-C, 103.
Shot Put — 1. Milee Young, A, 40-1. 3. Faith Riggle, Scribner-Snyder, 36-0. 4. Jeannina Blahak, O-C, 35-5. 5. Allie DeGroff, FB, 33-7.