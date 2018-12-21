Kaden Sailors scored 22 points to lead South Sioux City to a 72-68 win over Fremont Bergan on Friday night in the championship game of the Knight Holiday Classic.
Kevin Candia added 16 points for the Cardinals, including hitting four of five free throws in the final quarter. Jake Aitken came off the bench to add 11.
Grant Frickenstein led Bergan, 6-2 with 28 points. Dre Vance added 16 while Riley Lindberg finished with 11.
The Knights will compete at 12:15 Dec. 28 against Plattsmouth in the Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Tournament.