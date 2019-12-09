VALLEY — Fremont Bergan made several runs at Douglas County West on Saturday afternoon, but the Falcons never relinquished their second-half lead.
Carson Roubicek scored 21 points, including a trio of 3-point field goals, to spark the Falcons to a 50-42 win over the Knights.
The Falcons led by as many as 10 points in the second quarter and built a 27-20 advantage at halftime.
“In the second quarter, we lost track of their shooters and they made us pay,” Bergan assistant coach Doug Moore said. “They hit three or four 3s in that quarter. They took the lead on us and we kept fighting, but we couldn’t overcome that second-quarter deficit.”
The Knights scored the first six points of the third quarter to pull within one point, but the Falcons promptly answered with a 7-0 run that included a field goal by Roubicek and a trey by Zach Spanke. Kyle Marick’s two free throws closed out the third period and put DC West up 38-30.
Following a free throw by Tyten Vance of the Knights that made it 39-33, the Falcons went on a 7-1 run that included another trey by Spanke and field goals by Roubicek and Chase Jones.
Bergan made another run at the Falcons. Jackson Gilfry and Sam Sleister combined for three free throws, Sleister then hit the Knights’ only 3-point basket of the game before Vance scored following an offensive rebound.
Down 46-42, the Knights secured a defensive rebound after Marick misfired on a one-and one free throw attempt, but Bergan came up empty on its final possessions.
“We were down (12) in the fourth quarter and we got within four,” Moore said. “We had our chances, but we had some turnovers and we missed some shots, but we’re proud of our team’s fight.”
You have free articles remaining.
Vance led Bergan with 12 points. Sleister added nine.
On Friday night, the Knights opened the season with an 84-48 victory over Omaha Christian Academy.
Bergan built a 20-8 first-quarter led and stretched the advantage to 42-18 at the break. The Knights had 11 players score.
“We have a lot of good athletes that have good length and are strong to the ball,” Moore said. “We look to really push the ball this season and the guys did a good job of finishing.”
Vance led Bergan with 23 points. Sleister added 14 while Lucas Pruss and freshman Max Nosal had 11 apiece.
In junior varsity action, Bergan beat OCA 74-16 and DC West 67-54.
Jarett Boggs had 18 points while Gavin Logemann added 12 in the win Friday night. Barry Field chipped in 10 and Spencer Hamilton had seven.
Against the Falcons, Boggs and Field had 12 points each. Pruss and Sleister added 10 each while Nosal contributed seven.
The Knights will host Omaha Brownell-Talbot on Friday night and play Saturday afternoon at David City Aquinas.