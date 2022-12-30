Knights fall to C-1 No. 2 Ashland-Greenwood in holiday tournament championship game

ASHLAND—The Bergan boys hung with Class C-1 No. 2 Ashland-Greenwood for a half in the championship game of the Bluejays’ holiday tournament, but were overpowered in the second half for a 59-33 loss.

“They’re the best team, I think, that we’ve played all year,” said Bergan coach Ryan Mlnarik. “Our kids came out ready to play.”

The Knights matched the Bluejays for the first seven points of the night before Ashland pulled away for 13-8 lead at the end of the opening quarter.

Brooks Kissinger has seven of his game-high 23 points in the first period.

“He’s hard to stop,” Mlnarik said. “We wanted to make it really hard for him to touch basketball.”

Foul trouble hindered Bergan in the second frame as Max Nosal picked up his second foul and Alec Wendt was sent to the bench after reaching three fouls.

Still, the Knights were within a pair of buckets after Trevor Brainard hit a three as time expired on the half, trailing 24-16 at the break.

The third quarter spiraled on Bergan as Nosal, who finished with a team-high 11 points, was booked for his third foul and fourth foul.

“We had to protect Max and Alec, so we had to go to a zone and they got some open looks,” Mlnarik said.

The Knights offense sputtered in the frame, connecting on just five free throws while Ashland-Greenwood rattled off 21 points.

“We got great looks, we just had a hard time finishing around the basket,” Mlnarik said.

Bergan didn’t score its first points from the field until the final two minutes with the game out of reach. Nosal and Logan Eggen, who reached double-figures with 10 points, combined to score 10 points in the closing moments.

The Bluejays were the third-straight ranked team Bergan faced, going 1-2 in the stretch.

“This is the highest level of basketball there is in the state and we weren’t there for four quarters tonight, but we were there for two and a half quarters, so playing against that physical defense is going to help us get better in the end. It’s going to help us get stronger, be better finishers and help us understand the physicality that we’re going to have to play with in order to beat this level of competition.”

Bergan (4-5) will catch a break from ranked foes Friday, hosting Homer (1-8) at 7:30 p.m.