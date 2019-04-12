LINCOLN — Jack Larson spoiled Fremont Bergan’s quest for the championship of the Heartland Athletic Conference Baseball Tournament on Friday night.
Larson’s two-run single in the bottom of the sixth inning broke a 3-3 tie and lifted Lincoln East to a 6-3 win over the Knights at Sherman Field.
“I’ve been in a slump ... so I thought I better start trying harder,” Larson said. “I just stayed back, which I haven’t been doing lately. I got lucky with a hit up the middle. I was happy I got a pitch to hit.”
Eli Herink put the Knights up 1-0 in the top of the first with a RBI single. East answered with a run in the bottom of the second, but Herink knocked in two runs in the third to put the Knights back on top.
East tied it with two in the bottom of the third to set the stage for Larson in the sixth. Jeremiah Zimmerman added a RBI single following Larson’s hit.
Herink led Bergan with two hits and three RBI. Mitchell Glause had Bergan’s other hit.
Dawson Glause took the loss. He allowed six runs in 5 1/3 innings of work. He struck out four and walked two. Brady Benson struck out one in 2/3 of an inning.
Herink helped Bergan advance to the championship game by knocking in five runs during a 10-4 semifinal win over Lincoln Southeast.
Herink had Austin Callahan had three hits apiece. Dillon Dix, Mitchell Glause, Brody Sintek and Jackson Gilfry had one hit apiece for the Knights.
Sintek got the win. He scattered five hits while throwing a complete game. He allowed two earned runs, walked three and struck out five.
Grant Snelling took the loss. Bergan tagged him for six runs on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings of work.