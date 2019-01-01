ASHLAND -- Omaha Roncalli had four players score in double figures Saturday as the Crimson Pride defeated Fremont Bergan 63-48 in the boys title game of the Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Tournament.
Alex Rodgers led Roncalli with 20 points. Jack Dotzler added 16. Taiden Red finished with 12 and Shane Orr chipped in 10.
Riley Lindberg's basket off a Grant Frickenstein assist helped the Knights tie it at 4 in the opening minutes of the first quarter. Red's 3-point basket started a 14-4 run by the Crimson Pride that culminated with a trey from Mitchell Hines.
The Knights fought back with the help of baskets by Lindberg, Dylan Gartner and Jake Ridder to close to 18-16 early in the second quarter. Roncalli answered with a 14-9 surge to end the half, including a trey by Dotzler. Rodgers' basket put the Crimson Pride up 32-25 at halftime.
Roncalli outscored the Knights 31-23 in the second half, including 19-6 in the third quarter.
Grant Frickenstein led Bergan with 18 points. The senior had nine in the fourth quarter. Lindberg added 10 and Dre Vance chipped in seven.
The win improves Roncalli to 7-2 while the Knights fall to 7-3. Bergan will host Homer at 7:45 on Friday night.