Knights fall to taller Crusaders

Bergan hung with Lincoln Christian, but the Crusaders’ defensive-difference maker, 7-foot senior Ethan Marshbanks, proved too tall of a challenge to get over as the Knights fell 47-41 Saturday night.

“I thought (Marshbanks) was such a huge factor in the game, especially in the third quarter,” said Bergan coach Ryan Mlnarik. “We do what we normally do and attack the basket and it was very difficult to get good looks without changing our looks.”

Marshbanks and the Crusaders defense kept the Knights from scoring for the first five minutes and 15 seconds of the game.

Max Nosal finally got Bergan on the board with a step-back 3-pointer.

Three-pointers kept the Knights in the contest in the opening half as 12 of the Knights first 17 points came from beyond the arc. Sam Sleister knocked down a pair for Bergan’s only points from the field in the second quarter.

Lincoln Christian took an 18-17 lead into the halftime break.

The Crusaders started the third quarter with a 9-3 run with the only points for Bergan coming on a Spencer Hamilton triple.

The opening run kept Bergan at arms length most of the second half.

A late run by the Knights, fueled by four trips to the free throw line by Nosal, who finished with a team-high 13 points, got Bergan within three, 44-41 with 30 seconds remaining.

Bergan was unable to finish an equalizing three on their final possession.

Despite facing a taller Lincoln Christian line, Mlarnik was pleased with how the Knights rebounded for the game.

“That has been one of the areas that we felt that we needed the most improvement,” Mlnarik said. “We put some time into it.”

It was the opposite story Friday night against Lourdes Central Catholic, with defensive rebounding costing Bergan in a 55-42 loss.

“It felt like it cost us the game because we didn’t rebound the ball well enough,” Mlnarik said.

Bergan held a 13-11 lead after the opening quarter, but got doubled up in back-to-back quarters—18-9 in the second quarter and 22-12 in the third.

Gavin Logemann led the Knights in scoring against Lourdes, tallying 11 points. Nosal added nine points and Hamilton chipped in eight.

