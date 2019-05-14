LEIGH — Fremont Bergan is headed to the Class D boys state golf tournament.
The Knights secured a berth in the May 21-22 tournament at Lake Maloney Golf Course in North Platte by finishing second Monday in the D-2 district tournament.
Bergan shot a 372 at the Club 91 Golf Course — just two strokes behind district champion Burwell. Fullerton was third with a 381.
“We have come so far from where we were at this time last year as a team,” Bergan coach Chris Rainforth said. “I’m really proud of how much the guys have improved this season.”
Jordan McBride of Burwell was the meet medalist with an 81 while Bryson Anderson of Elkhorn Valley was the runner-up with an 84.
Freshman Spencer Hamilton led the Knights by placing sixth with an 88. Sophomore Preston Tracy was 10th with a 93 while junior AJ Walter was 12th with a 95. Thunder Myers was 15th with a 96 and fellow senior Jim Wilmes shot a 115.
“It wasn’t necessarily our best day, but each one of them battled through whatever adversity they had along the way and got the job done,” Rainforth said. “It was a balanced team effort.”
Hamilton was consistent in his round with a 45 on the front nine and 43 on the back. Tracy had a 45-48 while Walter shot 47-48. Myers carded a 46 out and 50 in followed by Wilmes at 58-57.
“They played for one another today, stayed the course and achieved the goal that we had set at the beginning of the season,” Rainforth said. “They have been a fun group to coach and I’m looking forward to another week with them.”
Howells-Dodge finished fourth with a 396. The Jaguars were led by Jacob Tomcak with a 95. Luke Rochford (96), Charles Dvorak (98), Brady Lund (107) and Carter Jensen (118) also competed for H-D.
In the C-2 district Monday at Indian Trails Golf Club in Beemer, Oakland-Craig captured the team championship.
Junior Ian Lundquist of the Knights earned medalist honors by shooting a 77. Oakland-Craig finished with a 335 to easily outdistance runner-up David City (376). Yutan grabbed the other automatic qualifying berth by placing third with a 380.
Gunnar Ray of O-C was fifth with an 85. Teammates Thomas Maline (86) and Colton Thomsen (87) were sixth and seventh, respectively. Jared Mulder shot a 93.
Joel Pleskac paced the Chieftains by finishing ninth with an 88. Other golfers for Yutan were: Will Elgert (93), Will Hays (93), Brady Timm (94) and Samuel Petersen (116).
Logan View sophomore Jake Hagerbaumer earned an individual qualifying berth. He placed third with an 81 — three shots behind runner-up Andrew Franzluebbers of West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic.
D-2 District Meet
Team Scores — Burwell 370, Fremont Bergan 372, Fullerton 381, Howells-Dodge 396, Elgin Public/Pope John 409, Clarkson/Leigh 414, Central Valley 452, Elkhorn Valley 461, High Plains 494, Osceola 495, Humphrey/LHF 522.
Top 15 Individuals — 1. Jordan McBride, B, 81. 2. Bryson Anderson, EV, 84. 3. Taten Phillips, B, 86. 4. Jack Lubischer, HSF, 86. 5. Chase Ostransky, F, 87. 6. Spencer Hamilton, FB, 88. 7. Hunter Reestman, EPPJ, 88. 8. Gabriel Pfeifer, HSF, 89. 9. Rikako Takeuchi, CV, 90. 10. Preston Tracy, FB, 93. 11. Jacob Tomcak, H-D, 95. 12. AJ Walter, FB, 95. 13. Luke Rochford, H-D, 96. 14. Jordan Maxfield, F, 96. 15. Thunder Myers, FB, 96.
C-2 District Meet
Team Scores — Oakland-Craig 335, David City 376, Yutan 380, Twin River 393, Logan View 396, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic 406, Tekamah-Herman 412, Shelby-Rising City 436, Boone Central 437, North Bend 447, Arlington 450, Fort Calhoun 497, Madison 539.
Individual Qualifiers
1. Ian Lundquist, O-C, 77. 2. Andrew Franzluebbers, GACC, 78. 3. Jake Hagerbaumer, LV, 81. 4. William Danielson, DC, 83. 5. Gunnar Ray, O-C, 85. 6. Thomas Maline, O-C, 86. 7. Colton Thomsen, O-C, 87. 8. Jordan Kracl, DC, 87. 9. Joel Pleskac, Y, 88. 10. Bradon Anderson, BC, 88.