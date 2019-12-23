WAHOO — An injury-depleted Fremont Bergan wrestling team finished sixth Saturday at the Wahoo High Wrestling Invitational.
David City Aquinas won the team championship with 157.5 points while the Warriors were second with 100. Omaha Westside was third with 92.5 while the Knights finished with 60.
With 160-pounder Dylan Marchand out of the lineup and freshman Kade McIntyre done for the season due to injuries, the Knights suffered more misfortune at Wahoo.
Caden Arps, who is the top-ranked wrestler at Class C 120 pounds, but is competing at 126, was lost early into his first-round match due to a severely sprained ankle.
“We lost Arps 30 seconds into the tournament with an injury and had to medical forfeit and we had to do the same with (182-pounder Ethan) Villwok,” Bergan coach Curtis Marolf said. “We finished sixth, but we were missing two of our big point scorers who were unable to go. We hope to get everyone healthy and back on the mat. It doesn’t have to be right away, but hopefully back by the end of the season.”
Peyton Cone of the Knights captured the championship at 220 pounds. He went 3-0, including a 9-4 decision over Jacob Ludwig of Ashland-Greenwood in the championship match.
“The Ashland-Greenwood kid is a darn good athlete,” Marolf said. “He put us to our back, but Peyton is scrappy and he knows what to do. It was a close match in the third period, but he got a takedown and got some back points for us.”
Cone is ranked first at 220 in Class C.
“I’m really happy with him,” Marolf said. “I don’t know if he is wrestling his best yet, but when he gets to that point he is tough to stop.”
Cal Janke of the Knights finished second at 138. He won two matches by decision before losing a 13-0 major decision to Christopher Nickolite of David City Aquinas.
“Cal if figuring things out offensively on how to get more points on the board,” Marolf said. “He is winning a lot of matches that are closer than I think they should be. ... The kid from Aquinas was really tough.”
Koa McIntyre (170) and Eli Simonson (285) finished third in their respective divisions.
“We have a saying that if you don’t get what you want, go and get the next best thing,” Marolf said. “They both did that by getting third. I appreciate that. They didn’t sulk because they weren’t in the finals, they went out and got us as many points as they could.
Martin Meraz of the Knights finished fourth at 195.
Bergan is off until Jan. 2 when they host Battle Creek in a dual at 6 p.m. in the Gary D. Schmidt Gymnasium.
“All the injuries is just stuff we can’t control. We just have to get the kids as prepared as we can,” Marolf said. “We have a challenging three weeks coming up when we get back from the break.”