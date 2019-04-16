BLAIR -- Charlie Zielinski earned medalist honors with a 65 to lead Omaha Skutt to the team championship of the Blair Invitational Tuesday at River Wilds Golf Course.
Joey Huliska Skutt tied for third with a 74 while teammate Kaleb Fullerton tied for 11th with a 79.
Skutt finished with a 297 to beat runner-up Gretna by 12 storkes. Elkhorn was third with 321. Fremont Bergan was 11th in the 16-team field with a 380.
"It was a beautiful day for golf," Bergan coach Chris Rainforth said. "If we had gotten off to a little better start, we probably would have shot our best team score of the year so far. I feel like all five guys are on the verge of breaking through."
Spencer Hamilton led the Knights by shooting an 88 (46-42). AJ Walter had a 94 (47-47) followed by Preston Tracy at 95 (50-45). Thunder Myers 103 (55-48) and Jack Wilmes 108 (53-55) also competed.
"Spencer is close to putting together a complete round," Rainforth said. "AJ hit the ball pretty consistently and had some really nice chips. Preston was solid from 100 yards on in but needs to get better off the tee.
"If Thunder and Jack can avoid the occasional big number, they will be right there, too. Hopefully a couple good days of practice will get us ready for a busy week of three meets next week."
Oakland-Craig was fifth in the team standings with a 346. Gunnar Ray led the Knights by placing eighth with a 77. Jared Mulder was 19th with an 81. Carson Thomsen and Michael Maline shot a 94 apiece while Jaden Harney had a 114.
Logan View finished eighth with a 370. Jake Hagerbaumer tied for 11th with a 79. Nathan Wacker (94), Gavin Nielsen (100), Lane Hartung (119) and Hunter Purcell (97) also competed for the Raiders.
Arlington was 14th with a 405. Alek Timm led the Eagles with a 94. Austin Smutz had a 100 while Lance Vie shot a 104. Luke Vie (107) and Josh Iossi also played for AHS.
Bergan will play Monday in the Columbus Scotus Invitational at Elks Country Club.