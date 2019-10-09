LINCOLN — The David City Aquinas boys and the Columbus Scotus girls captured team championships Tuesday at the Centennial Conference Cross Country Meet at Pioneers Park.
Aquinas, on the strength of Payton Davis’ first-place individual finish (17:39.41), won the boys title with 33 points. Scotus was second with 35 while Boys Town was third with 38. Fremont Bergan finished 10th with 146.
“It is no surprise that our conference is very talented,” Bergan coach Wyatt Morse said. “I thought we would be a little better today, but it didn’t work out that way. That is just how it goes sometimes.”
Freshman Max Nosal led the Knights by placing 30th in 20:14.60. Sophomores Ben Simonson (20:52.84) and Sam Sleister (20:56.82) finished 37th and 38th, respectively. Brenton Pitt (21:47.35) was 46th while Nathan Fuchs was 54th (22:54.72).
Alayna Vargas of Hastings St. Cecila won the girls race in 20:13.37. Scotus had four runners, including third-place finisher Olivia Fehringer (21:27.7), finish in the top 10.
Emma Larson led Bergan by placing 28th in 25:13.50. Teammate Lauren Carlson was 42nd in 32:26.89.
In the boys junior varsity division, Spencer Hamilton of Bergan was 35th in 24:07.06 and Jobe Sullivan placed 45th in 26:39.86.
Morse said the Knights are looking forward to competing in the D-3 district meet Oct. 17 at the Twin Creek Golf Course in Pender.
“Districts should be a good test,” he said. “Hopefully we are healthy and at this point of the year all you need is a chance and you never know what might happen. Hopefully we can qualify a few people for state in Kearney, but it will be tough.
Centennial Meet
Boys Team Scores — David City Aquinas 33, Columbus Scotus 35, Boys Town 38, Lincoln Christian 60, Lincoln Lutheran 103, Concordia 104, Wahoo Neumann 121, Kearney Catholic 125, Hastings St. Cecilia 134, Fremont Bergan 146.
Top 10 Finishers — 1. Payton Davis, DCA, 17:39.41. 2. Benjamin Juarez, Scotus, 18:04.28. 3. Josh Reed, BT, 18:17.08. 4. Gavin McGerr, LC, 18:17.88. 5. Micahel Gasper, Scotus, 18:21.78. 6. Peter Sisco, DCA, 18:24.44. 7. Gavin Smith, BT, 18:24.64. 8. Ryan Garvey, Concordia, 18:34.15. 9. Will Eller, DCA, 18:48.22. 10. Nicolas Schultz, Scotus, 18:49.41.
Girls Team Scores — Columbus Scotus 24, Kearney Catholic 39, Lincoln Christian 45, Wahoo Neumann 68, Hastings St. Cecilia 71, Lincoln Lutheran 95.
Top 10 Finishers — 1. Alaya Vargas, HSC, 20:13.37. 2. Grace Oberg, KC, 21:10.21. 3. Olivia Fehringer, Scotus, 21:27.70. 4. Liza Zaruba, Scotus, 21:53.67. 5. Faith Polacek, WN, 22:00.46. 6. Amanda Meers, LC, 22:17.58. 7. Sadye Daniell, LC, 22:30.75. 8. Raegan Gellatly, Grand Island Central Catholic, 22:31.93. 9. Liz Adamy, Scotus, 22:33.22. 10. Whitney Kluge, Scotus, 22:47.89.