Knights get in final tune-up before districts at home meet

The Bergan track team got in one final tune-up before districts Thursday, hosting the Bergan Invite at Heedum Field, capturing five event wins throughout the course of the meet.

Koa McIntyre earned two of those wins, claiming the 100m and 200m crowns. The senior cruised into the finals of the 100m with a 11.24 preliminary time, then went sub-11 to win the finals, clocking in at 10.93.

“I haven’t ran a prelims and a finals for a while, but I had my good conditioning, so I was proud of keeping my same speed,” McIntyre said.

The Wyoming football commit won the 200m dash with a 22.61, improving upon his season best by .05 seconds.

“I’ve been improving every week, I’m accelerating every day until we get to districts and state,” McIntyre said.

Kade McIntyre also made the finals for the 100m, but was scratched, which also scratched the Knights 4x100m team.

Still, Koa likes the improvements the group has made since they set the school record in the event earlier this year.

“We are progressing pretty well, we are just grinding it out until we get to districts,” Koa McIntyre said.

Carson Ortmeier secured the final event win for the boys, winning the discus.

Ortmeier landed his best throw at 139’9”.

He also took third in the shot put with a heave of 48’6”.

Ortmeier, along with Shaye Hoyle, Jake Hedges and Ashton Kempf combined to run the throwers relay with Bergan taking home third in the event in 50.86.

The Knights finished sixth in the team standings with 43 points. Bishop Neumann won the meet by one point, 121 to Boys Town’s 120.

Carter Demuth notched a fourth place finish in the 1600m, coming in a 5:03.72 while Nathan Fuchs took eighth in the 3200m in 11:39.38.

Trevor Brainard took sixth in the long jump with a final distance of 18’8” while Alex Painter nabbed eighth at 18’5”.

Brainard added to his medal haul in the 400m, clocking a 56.51 to finish fifth.

Painter also took eighth in the triple jump, landing at 35’ 9 ½”.

Will Bendig joined Koa McIntyre in the 200m finals, placing seventh in 24.87.

On the girls side, Bergan finished fourth with 72 team points. Bishop Neumann ran away with the team title with 151 points.

Kaitlyn Mlnarik picked up a the Knights lone individual win in the 800m.

“I ran that race really well and I ran it how I wanted to,” Mlnarik said. “I tried to focus on my times and not the other girls.”

The junior trailed for most of the race, making a push in the final 200m to overtake Lincoln Luthern’s Sawyer Benne on the backstretch.

“I’m super competitive, I just wanted (the win) a lot,” Mlnarik said.

She also took third in the 1600m with a 5:49.59 and ran the anchor leg of the Knights 4x400m team alongside Olivia Fedde, Carlee Hapkee and Avery Gossett, which finished four in 4:44.68.

Bergan’s final event win came in the girls throwers relay with Layci Kucera, Kylie Sullivan, Anna Sendgraff and Cami Camp clearing the lap in 1:02.12.

Kucera individually had a runner-up finish in the discus with a throw of 101’6” to take silver and a sixth place finish in the shot put with a throw of 31’ 9 ¾”..

Sullivan had an eighth place finish in the high jump, clearing 4’.

Fedde and Hapke finished 2-3 in the pole vault with Hapkee clearing 6’6” and Fedde taking second with a final height of 8’6”. Fedde also finished sixth in the 400m dash, clocking in at 1:06.61.

Gossett and Jo Kumm both made the finals of the 100m hurdles with Gossett taking fourth in 18.05 and Kumm crossing the finish line in 20.72.

Gossett had a full day in the field, claiming silver in the long jump with a leap of 14’9 ½” and the triple jump at 32’9”.

Sophie O’Neil added a runner-up finish for the Knights in the 3200m, finishing in 13:51.50.

Bergan will head to the district track meet at noon Thursday, May 12, at David City Aquinas.

