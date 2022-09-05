Knights hold off Ponca for first win

Bergan got off to a flashy start then fizzled for three quarters before closing out its first win of the year Friday at Heedum Field 26-13 over Ponca.

“We are getting tougher,” said Bergan coach Seth Mruz.

On the Knights first drive, it took one play to find the end zone as Cooper Weitzel hit Liam Schmidt in stride for a 53-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead less than two minutes into the game.

Both sides traded turnovers following the opening score with Bergan coughing up a fumble after moving into Ponca territory - one of two lost and three total fumbles on the night for the Knights.

Schmidt got the ball for Bergan with an interception.

Bergan parlayed the pick into points on the back of a 57-yard touchdown run by Kade McIntyre at the five minute, 46 second mark of the opening quarter.

The Knights went quiet after the opening explosion with the Bergan line-up limited due to bumps and bruises accumulated through the opening two weeks of the season.

“Kade didn’t play for two quarters, Cooper was kind of lame, Max (Nosal) was a little hurt and it made us pause for a second,” Mruz said.

Bergan managed another score on a one-yard Josh Mace run to extend the lead to 20-0 midway through the second quarter.

Ponca answered with a two-yard score of its own before the halftime horn, then secured the only points of the third quarter to cut the Knights lead down to seven, 20-13, going into the fourth quarter.

“We thought we were pretty okay, but things change when they are moving the ball and causing turnovers,” Mruz said.

The Knights regained a two-score cushion 40 seconds into the fourth quarter with Weitzel plunging in from two yards out.

The senior quarterback finished the day throwing the ball for 220 yards on 16 of 23 passing with two interceptions and gaining 12 yards on the ground on eight carries.

Bergan had a chance to put the game to bed after recovering a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, but handed the ball back to the Indians on a third and goal interception that was returned to midfield.

After getting the initial stop following the pick, Bergan gave the ball right back to Ponca on a McIntyre fumble at the Bergan eight.

The Knights held their ground, earning a turnover on downs with a fourth down stop by Clay Hedges, who finished with a team-leading nine tackles.

Bergan travels to Lincoln Christian at 7 p.m. Friday for its week three match-up.

The Crusaders are coming off a 21-7 loss to Platteview.