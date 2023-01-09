Knights keep perfect record intact

The No. 1 Bergan girls kept their record perfect with wins over Homer and Arlington over the weekend.

The green-and-gold Knights fended off the red Knights 63-46 Friday then clamped down on the Eagles 42-25 Saturday.

The opening quarter Friday night was a points bonanza.

Paige Frickenstein paced Bergan with 11 of her 19 points while Tori Walker connected on four three-pointers to lead Homer with 14 points.

Bergan held a 23-16 lead at the end of the frame.

“Paige was a big driving factor for us tonight,” said Bergan coach Nate Pribnow. “She gained a lot of confidence scoring the ball in the holiday tournament and it carried over tonight.”

A pair of three’s—one each for Rebecca Baker and Kaitlyn Mlnarik—kept Bergan in front at the intermission at 35-29.

The home Knights held Homer to just three baskets and nine points in the third quarter, allowing their lead to grow to 15, 50-35.

“I thought we did a better job defensively in the second half and followed the scouting report a lot better,” Pribnow said.

Mlnarik led the Bergan offense with 20 points while Summer Bojanski notched 10 points.

“It’s been a while since we scored 60 points, but we proved again that we can,” Pribnow said.

Friday’s win was the third time in the Knights 11-0 season that Bergan has eclipsed 60 points.

Saturday was more of return to a defensive standoff with Bergan cracking double-digits in a quarter twice while Arlington was held to seven or fewer points in all four quarters.

Bergan led 10-6 at the end of the opening frame and 17-13 at halftime.

Arlington kept the deficit at five going into the fourth quarter, 24-20, before Bergan exploded for 18 points to put the game out of reach.

Bergan’s record will be put to the test with the Knights two contests this week, traveling to Class C-2 No. 2 Guardian Angel Central Catholic Thursday before turning around and hosting Class C-1 No. 3 North Bend Central Saturday.

Tip-off is set for 7:45 p.m. Thursday.