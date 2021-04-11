Knights knock off No. 6 Omaha Skutt

Bergan knocked off Class B No. 6 Omaha Skutt 6-3 Saturday.

The Knights scored first with Cal Janke scoring from second on a two-out single off the bat of Quinn Gossett in the first inning.

The Skyhawks got to starter Brenton Pitt in the second inning, loading the bases with a lead-off error and a pair of singles, the second of which plated the equalizing run.

Pitt induced a flyout before walking the next two batters, the second scoring the second run of the frame.

Pitt got out of the jam himself, striking out the next two Skutt batters to leave the Knights with just a one run deficit.

Bergan got the runs back in the top of the third and then some, opening up a 4-2 edge aided by a pair of Skutt errors in the frame.

Camden McKenzie put Bergan in front for good with a sacrifice fly.

Skutt tagged Pitt for a third run in the third frame as a lead-off single turning into a run.

Pitt finished the day with five strikeouts to four walks and three hits.

Landon Mueller took over on the bump for the Knights in the fourth and held the Skyhawks hitless in the final four frame.