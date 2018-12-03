Douglas County West caught Fremont Bergan off guard with a gimmick defense Saturday afternoon, but the Knights kept their composure and recovered.
Bergan used an 11-0 run to turn a one-point deficit into a 10-point lead and the Knights went on to defeat the Falcons 72-53 in the Gary D. Schmidt Gymnasium.
The Falcons opened the game in a triangle-and-two defense with two players serving as chasers on seniors Grant Frickenstein and Dre Vance.
“Even though you feel like you are prepared, especially with a senior-dominated group like this, they (the Falcons) showed us something that we weren’t as ready for on the first weekend of the season,” Bergan coach Ryan Mlnarik said. “They wanted to make it difficult for Grant and Dre to even touch the ball.”
The defense was successful in the early going. The Falcons led 15-14 early in the second quarter. Vance and Frickenstein, though, combined for all of the points during an 11-0 run that put Bergan ahead for good.
“Early on, they prevented us from getting into a flow offensively in the halfcourt,” Mlnarik said. “We were still able to score early because we got some turnovers and we were able to score in transition.”
Between the first and second quarter break, Mlnarik was encouraged from what he saw from his team.
“I liked their body language and there was no panic,” he said. “As a coach, that is what you hope to see from an experienced group like this. We made some adjustments and we handled what they were doing defensively better. We had a better flow offensively on what we wanted to accomplish.”
Frickenstein finished with 21 points, including 11 in the second half. Fellow senior Riley Lindberg also had 21 points and grabbed 16 rebounds.
“Riley was very impressive and gave us an inside presence,” Mlnarik said. “We did a good job of attacking the glass. We missed shots at times, but we got second and even third opportunities. I was pleased with the way we rebounded the whole weekend.”
Freshman Payson Gillespie led the Falcons with 21 points, including 4 of 7 shooting from 3-point land. He also had five steals. Kyle Marick added 11 points and three assists. Ty Eggen had seven points and 10 rebounds.
The Knights, 2-0, play Friday night at Omaha Brownell-Talbot and host David City Aquinas on Saturday.
“It is good be be 2-0, but this is no time to start believing we are where we need to be,” Mlnarik said. “Our schedule will only get tougher from here on.”
The Bergan junior varsity also started 2-0. The Knights beat Omaha Christian Academy 39-18 on Friday and the Falcons 49-48 on Saturday. Tyten Vance had 10 points in each of the two wins.
Box Scores
DC West 8 24 12 9 — 53
Bergan 12 29 23 8 — 72
Douglas County West — Kyle Marick 11, Max Kirby 5, Carson Roubicek 1, Zach Spanke 3, B. Lopemann 2, Payson Gillespie 21, Ty Eggen 7, Trevan Billings 3.
Fremont Bergan — Tyten Vance 8, Jake Ridder 2, Dylan Gartner 4, Grant Frickenstein 21, Dre Vance 14, Riley Lindberg 21, Thunder Myers 2.
Junior Varsity
Bergan vs. OCA — Tyten Vance 10, Jarrett Boggs 2, Spencer Hamilton 2, Gavin Logemann 3, Shea Gossett 1, AJ Walter 4, Jackson Gilfry 7, Sam Sleister 3, Brenton Pitt 1, Lucas Pruss 4, Barry Field 2.
Bergan vs. DC West — Vance 10, Boggs 7, Alex Painter 2, Gossett 8, Walter 4, Gilfry 1, Shaye Hoyle 4, Sleister 3, Pitt 3, Pruss 4, Field 3.