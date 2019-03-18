SEWARD — A pair of first-place finishes by senior Dre Vance helped the Fremont Bergan boys track team to the runner-up spot Friday at the Concordia Indoor Invitational.
Lincoln Lutheran won the meet with 104 points while the Knights were second with 79. High Plains was third with 54.
Vance won the 1,600 meters in 5:02.85 and added a championship in the 3,200 in 11:18.55. Teammate Ben Simonson was third in the latter event in 12:13.26.
The Knights also captured first place in three other events.
Senior Grant Frickenstein won the high jump by clearing 6-1. Freshman Koa McIntyre raced to a win the 400 meters (53.71) while teammate Gavin Logemann was sixth in 57.50.
Junior Ethan Villwok was one of three Knights to place in the triple jump. He won the event with a mark of 41-6. Teammates Jake Ridder (37-10 1/2) and Shea Gossett (37-9) were fourth and fifth, respectively.
McIntyre was the runner-up to Keaton VanHousen of High Plains in the 60 meters. VanHousen won in 7.31 while McIntyre was next in 7.35. Freshman Chris Pinales was fifth in 7.57.
Bergan’s other points came in the 1,600-meter relay. The foursome of Jacob Johnson, Lucas Parr, Alex Painter and McIntyre placed third in 3:51.66.
Centennial won the girls team championship with 90 points. Lincoln Lutheran was second with 79 while Milford was third with 64. The Lady Knights finished eighth with 18 points.
Junior Allie DeGroff led the way for the Lady Knights by placing third in the shot put with a toss of 33-7.
Sophomore Lauren Baker was fourth in the long jump with a leap of 14-8 while teammate Kaia McIntyre placed in two individual events.
McIntyre was fourth in the 400 meters in 1:06.71 and fourth in the 800 meters in 2:45.44.
Bergan’s next scheduled event is the West Point-Beemer Invitational. The meet is set for 12:30 p.m. March 26.
Concordia Invite
Boys Team Scores — Lincoln Lutheran 104, Fremont Bergan 79, High Plains 54, Fillmore Central 53, Centennial 49.50, Milford 41, Diller-Odell 25.50, Osceola 14, Central City 7, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 4, Meridian 2, Deshler 1.
Event Winners and Bergan Placers
3,200-Meter Relay — 1. Lincoln Lutheran , 9:14.48.
3,200 Meters — 1. Dre Vance, FB, 11:18.55. 3. Ben Simonson, FB, 12:13.26.
60-Meter Hurdles — 1. Colton Meyer, LL, 8.43.
60 Meters — 1. Keaton VanHousen, HP, 7.31. 2. Koa McIntyre, FB, 7.35. 5. Chris Pinales, FB, 7.57.
400 Meters — 1. Koa McIntyre, FB, 53.71. 6. Gavin Logemann, FB, 57.50.
1,600 Meters — 1. Dre Vance, FB, 5:02.85.
800 Meters — 1. Jacob Meyer, LL, 2:12.82.
200 Meters — 1. Colton Meyer, LL, 23.79.
1,600-Meter Relay — 1. Lincoln Lutheran, 3:43.18. 3. Fremont Bergan (Jacob Johnson, Lucas Parr, Alex Painter, Koa McIntyre), 3:51.66.
Shot Put — 1. Quinn Butzke, Centennial, 44-6 1/2.
Long Jump — 1. Jake Stoner, FC, 20-7 3/4.
Triple Jump — 1. Ethan Villwok, FB, 41-6. 4. Jake Ridder, FB, 37-10 1/2. 5. Shea Gossett, FB, 37-9.
Pole Vault — 1. Jarrett Parsons, HP, 12-1.
High Jump — 1. Grant Frickenstein, FB, 6-1.
Girls Team Scores — Centennial 90, Lincoln Lutheran 79, Milford 64, Central City 44, Diller-Odell 44, Fillmore Central 39, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 31, Fremont Bergan 18, Meridian 17, Deshler 6, High Plains 2.
Event Winners and Bergan Placers
3,200-Meter Relay — 1. Fillmore Central, 11:21.19.
3,200 Meters — 1. Ashley Kroese, Milford, 12:58.55.
60-Meter Hurdles — 1. Josie Puelz, LL, 9.55.
60 Meters — 1. Kelly Kohlhof, LL, 8.29.
400 Meters — 1. Eliza Rice, OBT, 1:01.97. 4. Kaia McIntyre, FB, 1:06.71.
1,600 Meters — 1. Kroese, Milford, 6:07.05.
800 Meters — 1. Rice, OBT, 2:33.98. 4. McIntyre, FB, 2:45.44.
200 Meters — 1. Rice, OBT, 27.44.
1,600-Meter Relay — 1. Centennial, 4:29.38.
Shot Put — 1. Erin Schmidt, FC, 36-6. 3. Allie DeGroff, FB, 33-7.
Long Jump — 1. Lilly Cast, Centennial, 16-8. 4. Lauren Baker, FB, 14-8.
Triple Jump — 1. Cast, Centennial, 35-4.
Pole Vault — 1. Josie Puelz, LL, 12-1.
High Jump — 1. Chloe Kolb, Milford, 5-0.