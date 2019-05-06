GRAND ISLAND — Fremont Bergan finished fifth Saturday in the Centennial Conference Tournament at Indianhead Golf Course.
Wahoo Neumann won the team title with a 314. Grand Island Central Catholic was second at 318 while Lincoln Christian shot a 321 to place third. The Knights recorded a 353.
“It was an absolutely perfect day of weather for golf,” Bergan coach Chris Rainforth said. “Overall, I am really pleased with our performance as a team. Our conference meet is always very competitive and filled with good teams and several skilled individual golfers, so I thought we competed quite well.”
Spencer Hamilton led the Knights by shooting an 83. He started with a 45, but closed with a 38.
“Spencer got off to a slow start, but he really had a solid back nine,” Rainforth said.
Preston Tracy finished with an 86 (46 out and 40 in). Thunder Myers had an 88 (47-41)
“Preston’s ball striking was considerably better today which gave him better scoring opportunities,” Rainforth said. “Thunder is still trying to put it all together, but his putting was exceptional.”
AJ Walter recorded a 96 (48-48) while teammate Jack Wilmes had a 107 (54-53).
“All of the guys have made significant improvements since the start of the season, and I’m looking forward to them taking this momentum into districts a week from Monday,” Rainforth said.
Jack Goering of GICC was the meet medalist with a 73. Bryce Vun Cannon and Sam Blaser of Scotus were second and third, respectively, with a 77 each.
The Knights will compete Monday in the D-2 district tournament at Club 91 Golf Course in Leigh.
Lauren Thiele and Boston Pentico of Neumann were fourth and fifth, respectively at 78. Teammate Patrick Kenney was seventh with a 79. Lindsey Thiele gave the Cavaliers four in the top 10 when she placed eighth with a 79.
Centennial Meet
Team Scores — Wahoo Neumann 314, Grand Island Central Catholic 318, Lincoln Christin 321, Columbus Scotus 327, Fremont Bergan 353, Lincoln Lutheran 357, Kearney Catholic 358, Hastings St. Cecilia 369, Concordia (no team score).
Top 10 Individuals — Jack Goering, GICC, 73. 2. Bryce Vun Cannon, Scotus 77. 3. Sam Blaser, Scotus, 77. 4. Lauren Thiele, WN, 78. 5. Boston Pentico, WN, 78. 6. Tyler Ailes, LC, 78. 7. Patrick Kenney, WN, 79. 8. Lindsey Thiele, WN, 79. 9. Nick Christianson, LC, 79. 10. Hunter Hohlen, LC, 80.