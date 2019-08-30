Freshman Max Nosal paced the Fremont Bergan boys cross country team on Thursday during the East Butler Invitational at Timber Point Recreation Area.
Nosal finished ninth in 20:35 to help the Knights to a fourth-place finish in the team standings.
"Going into it, I wasn't sure what to expect," Bergan coach Wyatt Morse said. "We haven't been having the most impressive practices, but the kids showed up today and did a nice job."
David City Aquinas, led by first-place finisher Payton Davis (18:18), won the meet with 18 points. Malcolm was second with 26, followed by Central City (53) and Bergan (93).
Nosal performed well in his first prep competition.
"He adjusted to the longer course fine," Morse said. "I was really impressed with Nathan Fuchs and Brenton Pitt. Those kids ran well today and helped out our team."
Fuchs finished 26th in 22:58 while Pitt was 28th in 23:09. Sam Sleister placed 38th in 23:51 while Jose Sullivan was 43rd in 24:17. Tyten Vance was 54th in 25:07. Keegan Sullivan (89th in 33:15) and Adam Weise (91st in 36:26) also competed.
Malcolm won the girls division with 19 points while Central City was second with 32.
Bergan didn't record a team score, but Jadin Ostrand placed 14th in 28:13 and Emma Larson was 15th in 28:14.
"Jadin and Emma went out and got our day started," Morse said. "It is nice to have both of them start the year with a medal."
Lauren Carlson of the Lady Knights finished 37th in 39:33.
In the middle school division, Brayden Fuchs of Bergan was fourth in the boys division in 10:41 while Mia Cortes was third for the girls in 11:34.
"The middle school team got to see what a race is all about and competed well," Morse said.
Bergan will compete Thursday at the Wisner-Pilger Invitational.