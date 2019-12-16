MAPLETON, Iowa — Fremont Bergan finished fourth at the Kingsbury Invitational on Friday.
Manson Northwest won the team championship with 191 points while West Monona was second with 179. South Central Calhoun was third with 176 while the Knights finished with 159.
Caden Arps (126), Cal Janke (138), Peyton Cone (220) and Eli Simonson (285) won individual championships for Bergan.
Arps went 3-0, including an 8-2 victory over Connor Attkisson of Tre-Center in the final.
Janke also went 3-0 on the day. He beat Kaden Broer of West Monona 5-4 in the championship match.
Cone opened with a bye. After beating Megaeska Kalskett of West Monona 4-3, he pinned Carson Perterson of Manson Northwest Webster in 4:57 for the title.
Simonson also opened with a bye. He pinned Adam Mitchell of Maple Valley-Anthon Oto in :44. In the championship match, he pinned Eric Turcious of Denison-Schleswig in 2:37.
Dylan Marchand of the Knights finished second at 160. Koa Mcintyre was third at 170 while Martin Merzaz was fourth at 195.
Tyler Allen finished fifth at 120 and Kade McIntyre was sixth at 152.
The Knights compete in a triangular Tuesday night at Howells-Dodge. At 4 p.m. Friday, they meet Plainview in a dual at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln.