STANTON -- Fremont Bergan improved to 4-0 Friday night by rolling to a 65-6 win over Stanton on the Warriors' home turf.
The Knights dominated both sides of the ball and accumulated 467 yards in total offense, including 362 on the ground. Senior Ethan Villwok rushed for 109 yards on just 10 carries while quarterback Jake Ridder was 7 of 11 passing for 105 yards and two scores.
Villwok's 1-yard touchdown run and a 16-yard scoring pass from Ridder to sophomore Koa McIntyre put Bergan up 14-0 after one quarter.
The Knights continued their offensive success in the second quarter. McIntyre's 33-yard TD run and a 45-yard scoring pass from Ridder to Dylan Marchand made it 27-0. Chris Pinales' 1-yard touchdown run made it 34-0 at halftime.
“I think we did a very good job of embracing the physical side of the game offensively,” Bergan coach Seth Mruz said. “We have such weapons at the wide receiver spot that we usually will have favorable match-ups in the box. We were able to establish the run and set up opportunities to be able to throw the ball later in the game.”
The Knights defense made a big play to force a safety early in the third to make it 36-0. Villwok added a 10-yard touchdown run while McIntyre broke off a 37-yard scoring jaunt.
McIntyre finished with 81 yards rushing on only three attempts.
Stanton finally got on the board in the fourth quarter via a Jason Claussen 29-yard touchdown run, but the Knights blocked the conversion kick to make it 51-6. Pinales, who rushed for a team-high 121 yards on just seven carries, answered Claussen's TD with a 55-yard scoring run. Jacob Cook ended the scoring with an 11-yard run.
Mruz said he likes the progress the Knights are making.
“This is a completely different team than I saw in week one," he said. "We still have work to do to get better, but they are becoming the team I believed they could be. They bought in all week at practice and worked hard to do what me and the coaching staff wants from them, and they got to reap the benefits tonight. It really feels good as a coach being able to see all the guys' hard work come to fruition. I know that it gives them confidence and makes them want to come to practice next week even more hungry.”
Mruz attributed the Knights' success and ability to be able to get better each and every week to a simple mantra that he preaches.
“Our goal every week is simply to go 1-0 and get better,” said Mruz. “We are improving each week and playing better each game becoming the team that I knew we could be. Each win like this only makes these guys want to practice harder and get better, I know that each week I am going to see an even better football team than the previous one.”
Marchand had two catches for 54 yards while McIntyre hauled in two for 30. Jarett Boggs led the defense with eight tackles. Alex Painter and Nolan Thomsen had six each while Isaac Herink and Cal Janke had five apiece.
Claussen led Stanton with 82 yards rushing on 11 carries. Gage Tighe rushed for 69 on 11 attempts.
Bergan plays Friday night at Louisville.