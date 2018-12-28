ASHLAND -- Fremont Bergan was struggling Friday afternoon in the first half of its opening-round game of the Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Basketball Tournament.
The Knights, who trailed by as many as 12 points in the opening half, regrouped from a 27-22 halftime deficit to defeat Plattsmouth 65-49 to improve to 6-3 on the season.
"We just had to execute our game plan a lot better," Bergan assistant coach Doug Moore said about the second-half turnaround. "We got beat to a lot of 50-50 balls in the first half and we didn't do a very good job of defensive rebounding."
The Knights took care of business in the third and fourth quarters.
"When we cleaned those things up a bit, the game kind of turned around for us," Moore said. "We were able to create offense from our defense. We made some baskets and we were able to set up our press and pressure them a little bit more. I think we just played with a lot more energy in the second half."
Tucker Anderson scored 10 of his team-high 17 points in the first quarter to help the Blue Devils to a 14-9 lead. Hayden Stromsodt, a 6-foot-8 sophomore, had five points during a 7-0 Plattmouth run to open the second quarter. Hunter Adkins' basket put the Blue Devils up 21-9 with 6:25 left in the half.
The Knights closed the half with a 13-6 run that included a 3-point basket by reserve Thunder Myers. Plattsmouth led 27-22 at the break.
Moore said the Knights wanted to bounce back with a solid performance after falling 72-68 on Dec. 21 to Class B's South Sioux City in the finals of the Knight Holiday Classic.
"We talked about that before the game that we're starting the second half of the season," Moore said. "We're coming off a tough loss and facing another Class B opponent. It was big today to get a win."
Anderson's 3 put the Blue Devils up 32-28 with about 5 minutes left in the third quarter, but Grant Frickenstein, Riley Lindberg and Dre Vance had points during a 10-4 run by Bergan. Vance's 3 helped the Knights take a 38-36 lead entering the last quarter.
The final eight minutes was all Bergan.
The Knights opened the period on an 11-2 run. Frickenstein started it with a free throw and Vance capped it with a pair of foul shots that made it 49-38 with 3:00 left.
Dre Vance and Tyten Vance didn't let the Blue Devils inch any closer. Dre went 10 of 10 from the line in the quarter and finished with a game-high 22 points. Tyten was 5 of 6 on free throws in the period.
"When we have a lead late in the game, we want our best free throw shooters in the game with the ball in their hands," Moore said. "Dre is just a cool customer. He is never too high or too low. That showed today. He handled the pressure well and when we needed him to make some free throws late in the game, he stepped up for us."
Frickenstein added 20 points while Lindberg contributed eight. The Knights, 7-2, will face Omaha Roncalli, 6-2, in the championship game at about 3:45 Saturday afternoon.
The Crimson Pride, ranked eighth in Class B by the Journal Star, jumped to an 18-5 first-quarter lead and went on to defeat the host school 59-38 in the other first-round game.