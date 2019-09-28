LOUISVILLE -- Behind a volatile offensive attack and a strong defensive stand, Fremont Bergan improved to 5-0 on Friday night by defeating Louisville 42-0.
Bergan was able to follow up their 65-6 victory against Stanton with another commanding win. Knights' head coach Seth Mruz credited a balanced offensive attack with setting the tone against the Lions.
“We were able to do a little bit of everything tonight,” Mruz said. “We had some big time plays in the air, getting the ball to some of our better athletes in space and letting them make things happen. I really think, though, that we were able to establish the run early and carried that through the game dominating on the ground.”
Bergan’s offensive output began right away in the first quarter. Nolan Thomsen scored on a 1-yard touchdown run and Kaeden Thomsen added the conversion kick. The Knights made it 15-0 when Ethan Villwok scampered 8 yards for a touchdown and quarterback Jake Ridder converted the two-point conversion.
A 10-yard TD run by Chris Pinales and failed two-point conversion made it 21-0 in the second quarter. The Knights then hurt the Lions with the pass. Ridder connected with Shea Gossett on a 91-yard score. Thomsen's kick made it 28-0 at halftime.
“I think we have really been able to translate our focuses in practice to the field and it has been extremely rewarding to see all the guys hard work turn into results,” Mruz said. “I think it has given them all confidence and has made them want to work even harder every week in practice when you see the hard work you put in turn into success like we have had.”
Ridder's 2-yard TD run made it 35-0 in the third. Villwok closed the scoring with a 50-yard touchdown run in the fourth.
Villwok rushed for 102 yards on only eight carries. Ridder was 12 of 18 passing for 198 yards. The senior also carried nine times for 58 yards. Sophomore Isaac Herink had one carry for 42 yards.
Jackson Gilfry was Ridder's favorite target as he hauled in four catches for 49 yards. Gossett finished with three receptions for 118 yards and Dylan Marchand had three catches for 32 yards.
While Bergan's offense was clicking, the defense also did its job.
“The defense played very well tonight," Mruz said. "We were able to tackle very well in space and everyone kept to their responsibilities. They run an option (game) so everyone has their responsibilities that they have to stick to. It can be boring but that is what you have to do and we did a great job of that tonight and were able to secure the shutout.”
Jarett Boggs led the defense with eight tackles, including six solo stops. AJ Walter and Gilfry had five total tackles. Cal Janke recovered a fumble while Marchand picked off a pass.
Clayton Buck of Louisville was 6 of 13 passing for 51 yards. He also ran 10 times for 23 yards.
Bergan will host Yutan on Friday night at Heedum Field. The Chieftains, 3-2, have lost their last two games.