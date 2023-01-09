Knights riding high on pair of blowouts

The Bergan boys notched a pair of routs over the weekend, beating Homer 63-31 Friday and Arlington 42-24 Saturday.

The Knights got off to a fast start over Homer Friday night, rattling off 10-straight points to begin the game and never looked back.

“We had really good pace to our offense early,” said Bergan coach Ryan Mlnarik said. “Very unselfish play. These guys do a good job of moving the ball and giving up a good shot to get a great shot.”

Bergan led 18-4 at the end of the first quarter after Max Nosal hit a shot at the buzzer.

Nosal and Logan Eggen powered the Knights in the first half, accounting for 25 of Bergan’s 45 first half points for a 45-9 halftime lead.

Eggen scored all 15 of his points in the first two quarters, knocking down a pair of three’s in the second quarter to bolster his scoring efforts.

Nosal finished with 19, connecting on three three-pointers in the third quarter as Bergan’s lead grew to 60-22.

Bergan played its reserve unit for the entire fourth quarter.

“They are working just as hard as our varsity kids and for them to come out and have the opportunity to play in the fourth quarter in front of a crowd was a good experience for them,” Mlnarik said.

Freshman Gavin Baker set a new career-high with seven points, all in the second quarter.

“I thought Gavin really turned the corner over the holiday tournament,” Mlnarik said. “There aren’t too many freshmen out on the floor and he’s growing each and every day.”

Another hot start, again powered by Nosal and Eggen, got Bergan off on the right foot against Arlington.

The duo each scored seven points in the first quarter to get the Knights out to 14-4 lead Saturday.

Eggen tallied six points in the second frame while Nosal had four to set Bergan’s halftime lead at 24-8.

Bergan was held to just four points in the third quarter as Arlington cut into the Knights lead with an 11 point frame to make it a 28-19 game going into the fourth quarter.

Trevor Brainard tallied the first points for a player not named Nosal or Eggen for Bergan with the first basket of the fourth quarter as the Knights put the game out of reach with a 14-5 final frame.

Both Nosal and Eggen finished with 15 points to lead Bergan. Dawson Pruss tallied six points in the fourth quarter as the third-leading scorer.

Bergan returns to its home court Saturday, hosting North Bend Central.