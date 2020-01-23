{{featured_button_text}}
Fremont Bergan will host Concordia at 6 Monday night in the boys division of the Centennial Conference Tournament.

The winner of match-up between the ninth-seeded Knights and eighth-seeded Concordia will face top-seeded Grand Island Central Catholic in a quarterfinals game at 7:45 Tuesday night at GICC.

The Bergan girls are seeded fourth and will host fifth-seeded Kearney Catholic at 6 Tuesday night in the Gary D. Schmidt Gymnasium. The semifinals are scheduled for Thursday at Kearney Catholic.

