After missing the postseason the past two years, the Fremont Bergan football team is poised to get back to the Class C-2 state playoffs.
The Knights have posted back-to-back 5-4 seasons. Last year the Knights were hindered by key injuries, including to starting quarterback Nick Burger and offensive/defensive lineman Caleb Villwok.
"The players know the expectation in our school is to make the playoffs," Bergan coach Seth Mruz said. "Everyone works toward that goal and it doesn't get old. Now that it hasn't happened the past two years, it is something you really want and you thirst for it more."
Even with the injuries to Burger, Villwok and others, the Knights were painfully close to making the postseason.
"If we beat BRLD (Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur), we make the playoffs," Mruz said, referring to a 20-14 setback on Oct. 13. "We beat Logan View (12-7 on Sept. 29) and they made it. It is just the way it goes. I know the kids are working toward getting to the playoffs. It is on their minds and it should be. I don't want to be a part of a program that is complacent on making it just once in a while."
Burger graduated in May, but backup Jake Ridder returns.
"We were super disappointed for Nick and his teammates after the injury last year," Mruz said. "But the benefit was that Jake got more playing time and experience."
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Ridder is more poised behind center this year.
"I think he feels more comfortable in making decisions and is quicker in making those decisions," Mruz said. "The big thing with Jake is just staying up and not getting down if something negative happens. His talent can take him far."
Freshman Koa McIntyre and senior Jacob Johnson could also see action at quarterback.
'Jake has separated himself pretty well, but Koa and Jacob are both talented," Mruz said. "We're using Jacob at receiver and Koa might see time at receiver as well."
Ethan Villwok returns at running back. The 5-11, 185-pounder rushed for 488 yards and six touchdowns last fall.
"We'll use multiple people back there, but he'll be one of the main dudes," Mruz said. "He is a strong kid and squats over 400 pounds. He isn't afraid of contact and is a physical player. We want to take advantage of his athletic ability and get him in space. I think he is ready for a pretty good year."
Other running back candidates include sophomore Jacob Cook and freshmen Alex Painter and Chris Pinales.
The Bergan junior high team went undefeated last year and may have players that could help at the varsity level this year.
"Those kids are definitely talented and skilled," Mruz said. "But there is a difference between playing against other 14-year-olds and then moving up and playing 17- or 18-year-olds. It is a challenge, but they'll take it head on. They'll face some bumps and lumps along the way, but they'll adjust and get over it."
Caleb Villwok, at tackle, will be one of the leaders of the offensive line.
"He has gotten pretty strong and has put on some weight," Mruz said. "He'll be able to move people on offense and defensively he will be tough to move. I think he is anxious to get out there and end his career on a good note."
Eli Simonson (6-7, 240) will be at the other tackle. He went to various football camps during the summer, including at the University of Nebraska.
"He just goes out there and works hard every day," Mruz said. "He has a lot of potential with his size. He moves well, is physical and he is a pretty smart kid so that helps having him on the offensive line. I think he is ready for a breakout year."
A.J. Walter will be at center while Riley Lindberg will man right guard. Martin Meraz, Peyton Cone and Jared Gibney are in the running for the other guard spot.
Former Fremont High and Gretna head coach Dave Shrader is working with the offensive line. Shrader retired as the head coach of the Dragons following last season.
"It is a good group and Coach Shrader has been a tremendous help there being their mentor," Mruz said.
Eli Herink, Johnson and Dylan Gartner headline the group of receivers. Jackson Gilfry, the son of former Bergan and Midland University receiver Jeremy Gilfry, transferred from Millard West during the offseason. Kaeden Thomsen and Shae Gossett could also contribute.
"That group is coming along," Mruz said. "They put in a lot of work in 7-on-7. "Jackson has looked pretty good."
Following the injuries last year, the Knights relied primarily on their running game. Mruz said he is striving for a more balanced attack in 2018.
"I want to play fast and we have a bunch of (substitutes) available so I don't think fatigue will be a factor," he said. "I think we'll look more like the offense we had four years ago than what we've had the last two years. We'll spread it out more and take advantage of our athletic ability. Obviously we still want to run between the tackles to establish the running game, but hopefully the kids can get out in space and make plays."
The Knights will employ a 3-5-3 defense with Caleb Villwok (end), Herink (inside linebacker) and Johnson (secondary) as leaders.
"They are vocal and do a good job," Mruz said. "They encourage others and set the tone."
Simonson will be at nose guard while Meraz or Walter will be at the other end. Lindberg could also move from linebacker to be on the d-line.
"We'll fly around on defense," Mruz said. "We just need to play disciplined football and understand out keys."
Thomsen will be punting with Ridder handling the kickoff duties. Jobe Sullivan or Thomsen will do the extra-points and field goals.
The Knights open the season Aug. 24 at home against Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.
"It is a tough schedule, but the kids are up to the challenge," Mruz said. "We don't shy away from good competition. The guys will play with confidence each week."