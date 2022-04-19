Knights sprinters shine at Nebraska TrackFest

Bergan send a handful of athletes to the Nebraska TrackFest - an all-class competition - Tuesday in Omaha.

The Knights 4x100m crew of Koa McIntyre, Kade McIntyre, Alex Painter and Trevor Brainard finished runner-up behind Class A Lincoln Southwest, completing the lap in 43.97

Koa McIntyre also turned in a runner-up finish in the 100m, clocking in at 11.16 just behind Lincoln Southwest's Jake Leader.

Koa McIntyre took fifth with a 11.31 in the event. He also finished fifth in the 200m, logging a 23.1.

Carson Ortmeier finish sixth in the shot put, landing his best throw at 49'.

Kaitlyn Mlnarik was the lone Bergan girl competing, taking eighth with a time of 5:40.46 in the 1600m.

