Knights stay the course ahead of title clash

In a year marked by changes to norms and routines, the only difference between No. 1 Bergan’s final practice before Friday’s Class C-2 state championship clash against No. 2 Ord and their week one preparations was an earlier sunset and offensive coordinator Josh Boggs’ attire.

Boggs, a member of the Knights 2010 state runner-up squad, broke out his No. 3 jersey to run the scout team offense.

Keeping everything the same was a lesson Bergan head coach Seth Mruz picked up as an assistant coach during that 2010 run.

“I was just an assistant then, but if I remember anything, it was just that you have to treat it like another game,” Mruz said. “I know it’s not just another game and it’s easier said than done, but we do the same thing every week. In football, you are creatures of habit.

“Nothing about this year has been routine, but as far as practice and how you handle things, you can control those things, so we’ve just made it the same, approach it the same way. Nothing is different about it.”

Even the location of Friday’s contest will be the same and different at the same time.