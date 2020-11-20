Knights stay the course ahead of title clash

In a year marked by changes to norms and routines, the only difference between No. 1 Bergan’s final practice before Friday’s Class C-2 state championship clash against No. 2 Ord and their week one preparations was an earlier sunset and offensive coordinator Josh Boggs’ attire.
Boggs, a member of the Knights 2010 state runner-up squad, broke out his No. 3 jersey to run the scout team offense.
Keeping everything the same was a lesson Bergan head coach Seth Mruz picked up as an assistant coach during that 2010 run.
“I was just an assistant then, but if I remember anything, it was just that you have to treat it like another game,” Mruz said. “I know it’s not just another game and it’s easier said than done, but we do the same thing every week. In football, you are creatures of habit.
“Nothing about this year has been routine, but as far as practice and how you handle things, you can control those things, so we’ve just made it the same, approach it the same way. Nothing is different about it.”
Even the location of Friday’s contest will be the same and different at the same time.
Bergan will not make the customary trip to Memorial Stadium to play the final game of the season, but instead will play host to the Chanticleers at Heedum Field as the NSAA moved all the championship games away from the Huskers stadium to the highest seed’s home field.
It will be the first time since 1996, when Memorial Stadium became the home for the state football finals, that a champion is possibly crowned in their home town.
“It’s obviously a bummer,” Mruz said. “Every kid wants to go play at Memorial Stadium, but ultimately it is was it is and we are still playing. Before the season we didn’t even know if we’d have a season and so to be in a position to keep playing and then the added bonus of playing in Fremont at Heedum one more time is pretty cool.”
Friday night will end with one squad suffering their first and lone loss of the season.
Bergan enters the game at 12-0 and are coming off a 21-7 win over Yutan in the semifinals.
On the other side, Ord sits at 11-0 and survived a trip to Oakland-Craig 38-28 last week, putting away the former C-2 champions with a pair of late scores.
“They are talented at every position,” Mruz said. “You can’t just stop one face.”
The Chanticleers come in averaging 44.8 points per game. That average has tapered off in the last week fews as the playoffs ramped up with Bishop Neumann and Oakland-Craig holding them to 38 and David City Aquinas limiting Ord to 24 points.
Ord’s offense is predicated on the run and is led by running back Tommy Stevens. The senior has racked up 1,528 yards on 219 carries for 27 touchdowns—all team-highs.
The Chanticleers quarterback Zach Smith also has some wheels, compiling 913 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground.
“We have to stop the run game and they are big, so that will be our biggest challenge,” Mruz said.
Smith is also a capable thrower, completing 62.9% of his passes for 1,111 yards for 16 touchdowns and six picks.
Ord’s defense has limited teams to just 10.5 points per game with three shutouts on their resume—Oakland-Craig’s 28 points was the most the Chanticleers had given up in a game this year.
Bergan’s offensive firepower is well known with junior quarterback Koa McIntyre leading a group that has put up 41.5 ppg this year. The Knights, however, have not eclipsed 21 points since the opening round of the playoff and have used stout defensive efforts to advance in the later stages of the playoffs.
McIntyre needs just 12 passing yards Friday to reach 2,000 for the year and one yard rushing to reach 1,200.
Bergan will be looking to do something that hasn’t been done in 41 years Friday in the program’s fifth state title game appearance. The Knight lone state title came in 1979 while their three other appearances—1990, 2008 and 2010—all ended in a runner-up finish.
“It’s not a normal year, but it’s their year,” Mruz said.
The game, set to kick off at 3:15 p.m., will be broadcast on NET and livestreamed at netNebraska.org and the NET Nebraska App.
