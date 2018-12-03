Mother Nature forced Fremont Bergan wrestling coach Curtis Marolf to call an audible on the Knights’ season opener.
Bergan was originally scheduled to compete on Saturday at the Howells-Dodge Invitational, but weather concerns caused that meet to get cancelled.
On Friday, Marolf searched for another meet Saturday that would let the Knights compete on short notice. He eventually found the Treynor (Iowa) Invitational.
Underwood won the meet with 269.5 points while the host school was second with 186.5. Panorama was third with 164, followed by the Knights with 159.5.
“Overall, there were a lot of positives to take away from the meet this weekend,” Marolf said. “Eight of our 10 wrestlers that competed placed at the meet. I don’t think everyone ended up necessarily where we expected, but there are some small things that we can clean up that should help that out.”
Marolf had hoped that the Knights would finish higher than they did.
“The effort from the kids was fantastic and we competed very well,” he said. “I’m not very happy that we finished fourth as a team. I thought we had a real chance to finish second. We had the potential to score some bonus points and get some wins, and for one reason or another it didn’t go our way.”
Ethan Villwok (182) and Jacob Johnson (152) were individual champions for the Knights.
Villwok won three matches by pins — in :25, :48 and 5:42. The latter was against Brennon Mauer of Treynor in the finals.
“Ethan was fantastic this weekend,” Marolf said. “He was physical, looking to score points and finishes matches whenever the opportunity presented itself. He didn’t give up a single point over the weekend, so his defense was solid.”
Johnson opened with a bye and then won by technical fall, pin and major decision. In the finals, he earned the 17-5 MD against Kyler Rodenburg of Underwood.
“Jacob also put together a nice tournament,” Marolf said. “He scored a lot of points and, with Ethan, was kind of the pace setter for the team. We need that from our older kids with so many freshmen and sophomores on the team.”
The Knights had three wrestlers — Cal Janke at 126, Zach Hamilton at 132 and Peyton Cone at 220 — earn runner-up finishes.
“Those three finishing second was great for the team and for them as individuals,” Marolf said.
Hamilton, the defending Class D state champion at 113, is likely to wrestle at 120 at most meets this season. He made the move up in Treynor to help the team.
“He was giving up a lot of weight and had to face a highly-ranked kid (Logan James of Underwood in the finals),” Marolf said. “He moved up so that we could score more team points.”
Janke won two matches by decisions before suffering a 6-3 loss in the finals to Nick Stephens of Underwood.
“It was nice to see Cal make the finals in his first varsity tournament,” Marolf said. “He was aggressive and very tough on top. He had a chance to win the finals match in the closing seconds, but wasn’t able to secure the takedown. We’ll work on some stuff with him that will help him be more confident and maybe take a little higher percentage shot in the future.”
Cone won two matches by pins before Jack Anderson of East Mills earned a 4-2 sudden victory.
“Peyton is figuring things out and he definitely could have won his finals match, also,” Marolf said.
Caden Arps was third at 113. Eli Simonson was fifth at 285 while Owen Pruss finished sixth at 138.
“I’m looking forward to our first dual this week against (Columbus) Scotus,” Marolf said. “It will be nice to fill quite a few of the weight classes this season with what I believe will be a pretty competitive lineup.”
The Knights will host the Shamrocks at 6 Thursday night.