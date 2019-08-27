What do you get when you combine a 1,300-yard passer, a 1,000-yard rusher, a multiple-state track meet medalist and a veteran receiver, who had seven touchdown catches in 2018?
Answer: A potentially dynamic offense for 2019.
That is what Fremont Bergan coach Seth Mruz is hoping for from the Knights, who finished 6-4 last year and lost in the first round of the Class C-2 state playoffs.
"We've been looking pretty good," Mruz said. "We've had a good buy-in from the kids. We've looked stronger and faster. We need to stay healthy, but these guys love football and playing for each other. There is a good vibe on the team right now."
The return of senior quarterback Jake Ridder, senior running back Ethan Villwok, senior receiver Jackson Gilfry and sophomore receiver Koa McIntyre has the Knights optimistic about how good they could be offensively.
"We just need to make sure we're strong and develop some spots on the offensive line," Mruz said. "We're looking to build some depth there, but the kids are pushing themselves. I think we've got a good five there, but we'd like to have seven or eight."
Senior Eli Simonson (6-foot-6, 245), a returning starter, will lead the offensive line at right tackle. Other veterans include senior AJ Walter at center and junior Martin Meraz (6-1, 220) at left guard. Nolan Thomsen, a transfer from Arlington, will man left tackle while Hunter Bacon (6-1, 210), a transfer from Cedar Bluffs, will be at right guard.
"Hunter has never played offensive line before, but he is looking good," Mruz said.
Additional help could come from seniors Parker Raemakers and Ryan Rolle and junior Andrew Fellers.
"Parker has never played football before, but is trying it this year," Mruz said. "He is a big kid (6-4, 320) and has worked hard all summer. Ryan could fill in for us and we moved Andrew from a skilled position to guard."
Ridder, a 6-1, 175-pound senior, rushed for 496 yards and threw for 1,300 and 16 touchdowns as a junior.
"He is a good senior leader and he has worked hard to improve to where he is at," Mruz said. "He is a smart kid. He analyzes plays well and gets good reads on defenses. He puts people in position so we can have success. He is really an extension of a coach out there."
Villwok, a 6-0, 205-pounder, rushed for 1,015 yards on 146 carries last fall while scoring 10 touchdowns.
"He can squat 490-plus pounds," Mruz said. "He is still pretty explosive. He runs hard between the tackles and moves well. I think he has a sense of ownership of the position. He is understanding the offense better."
Chris Pinales, a sophomore, rushed for 155 yards on 42 carries and scored three touchdowns as Villwok's backup.
"He squatted over 400 pounds and has good vision and good speed," Mruz said. "He actually broke our school record in the 40 and then Koa broke it. Both run in the 4.4 to 4.5 range. They are going to be good and fun to watch."
McIntyre played as a ninth-grade reserve in 2018. He also qualified for the state wrestling tournament and finished second in the Class C 100 and 200 meters at the state track meet. He was fourth in the 400.
McIntyre could play a variety of roles on offense.
"Koa is kind of a freak of nature as an athlete," Mruz said. "He'll play some H, which is basically our slot receiver. He may line up some on the outside, he could line up in the backfield at running back. He'll probably get some snaps at quarterback. He is gifted athletically and the kids love him. He is very fast and explosive."
Gilfry, as the starting second baseman and lead-off hitter, helped First State Bank capture the Class A American Legion Baseball title in the summer. He returns at receiver after catching 20 passes for 416 yards and seven touchdowns.
"Jackson is a competitor," Mruz said about the senior receiver/defensive back who is in his second year with the team. "When he was at Millard West, he was kind of hidden. Coming to a smaller school environment, it kind of opened things up for him. His dad (Jeremy) is an alum here. Jackson has bought in and he loves it here."
Dylan Marchand, a senior transfer from Cedar Bluffs, could also play a key role in the Knights' passing game.
"He has brought a positive vibe," Mruz said. "He keeps things light hearted and makes practices go smoother.
Mruz is also eager to see what the Knights can do with their 3-5-3 defense.
"We'll be fast and that helps out a lot," he said. "These guys can close in and make up ground quickly. We can make up for our lack of total size against some teams by being being fast and flying around and making plays. These kids are without fear."
The Knights plan on rotating Simonson, Thomsen, Walter and Meraz on the defensive front. Raemakers may also figure into that mix.
Bacon and Villwok could also help on the defensive line, but Mruz has them pegged to play at middle linebacker. Others who could see action include Jarret Boggs, Pinales, sophomore Alex Painter and junior Jacob Cook. On the outside, sophomores Lucas Pruss and Cal Janke, junior Shea Gossett and Cedar Bluffs senior transfer Xander Greve (6-1, 175) will vie for playing time.
"We have a lot of guys," Mruz said. "Some will start and we'll rotate others in. We have three inside linebacker spots and we could rotate six or seven kids through there comfortably."
Gilfry, who intercepted three passes and recorded 29 tackles as a junior, will play either cornerback or safety. Marchand, McIntyre, junior Kaden Thomsen and freshman Kade McIntyre could also see action in the secondary.
The Knights open their season Friday night at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder. Mruz said the schedule, with Wilber-Clatonia, BRLD and Oakland-Craig, will provide Bergan will some big tests.
"I see no reason why we can't compete with the best at the top of the class. We should be able to compete with every team on our schedule," he said. "That is all I ask of the kids. If they give 110 percent and empty the tank, let the chips fall where they may."