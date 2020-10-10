Knights take care of buisness against Tekamah-Herman

No. 3 Fremont Bergan made quick work of Tekamah-Herman Friday night, pitching a 63-0 shutout at Heedum Field.
“We are a top three, top four team or whatever you want to call us and if we like to thing of ourselves like that you have to go out and do things those teams do,” Bergan coach Seth Mruz said. “No matter who you are playing against, you go execute at a high level. We aren’t trying to prepare all week just to beat Tekamah-Herman, you want to improve yourself as a team. Are we better than what we were last week and that’s what we focused on.”
The Knights made quick work of the Tigers, blitzing out to a 28-0 before the bell for the first quarter ran.
A 26-yard pass from Koa McIntyre to Chris Pinales started the scoring. Pinales found the endzone with his legs, churning in from five-yards out for the second score.
Bergan dug into its back of tricks for the third touchdown of the night. The Knights deployed a jet sweep reverse with a backwards lateral to McIntyre, who promptly landed a pass into the arms of Shea Gossett for a 54-yard score.
The second quarter featured rushing touchdowns for Bergan’s trio of backs with Pinales, Alex Painter and Jacob Cook all hitting pay dirt to set the halftime score at 49-0.
“I thought we executed really well,” Mruz said. “That was one of the goals this week. Execute at a high level, minimize mistakes. We still had a few procedural things and mental miscues.”
The only hiccup in the first half was Gavin Logemann’s punt return for a touchdown being called back on a holding penalty.
The varsity offense returned briefly in the second half, which featured a running clock, putting up one final offensive touchdown on a Jarrett Boggs run from 18-yards out.
McIntyre finished the night a perfect 8-for-8 passing for 164 yards and three touchdowns in addition to four runs for 53 yards.
Cook got the bulk of the rushing attemptions, racking up a team-high 75 yards on 11 carries.
The Knights finished off their scoring with a wacky touchdown recovery late in the fourth quarter.
Bergan sent out Alex Langenfeld to attempt a 49-yard field - which would have rebroken his own school record - but the kick was blocked.
After a moment’s hesitation, the Tigers defense realized it was a live ball and took off towards the goal line with the Knights blockers also in hot pursuit.
Tekamah-Herman touched the ball first and knocked it into the endzone, where it was recovered by Lucas Pruss for a touchdown.
“The funny thing is, we were on the other end of that against Grand Island Central Catholic, so they knew it was a live ball,” Mruz said. “We were running down to try and down it or make sure they didn’t pick it.”
Tekamah-Herman threatened to spoil Bergan’s first shutout of the season with under two minutes to play, but were stopped on fourth down by the Knight’s second unit.
“I thought we played pretty well one through 38, the kids that got in played at a high level,” Mruz said. “I thought our JV guys did a good job.“
Now the attention for Bergan and the rest of Class C2 turned to next Friday’s marque match-up with the Knights heading up to Oakland for a match-up with the No. 1 Knights, who are coming off a 52-14 win over previously undefeated Cedar Catholic.
Oakland-Craig, the defending state champions, are currently in the midst of a 20-game win streak.
