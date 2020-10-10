Knights take care of buisness against Tekamah-Herman

No. 3 Fremont Bergan made quick work of Tekamah-Herman Friday night, pitching a 63-0 shutout at Heedum Field.

“We are a top three, top four team or whatever you want to call us and if we like to thing of ourselves like that you have to go out and do things those teams do,” Bergan coach Seth Mruz said. “No matter who you are playing against, you go execute at a high level. We aren’t trying to prepare all week just to beat Tekamah-Herman, you want to improve yourself as a team. Are we better than what we were last week and that’s what we focused on.”

The Knights made quick work of the Tigers, blitzing out to a 28-0 before the bell for the first quarter ran.

A 26-yard pass from Koa McIntyre to Chris Pinales started the scoring. Pinales found the endzone with his legs, churning in from five-yards out for the second score.

Bergan dug into its back of tricks for the third touchdown of the night. The Knights deployed a jet sweep reverse with a backwards lateral to McIntyre, who promptly landed a pass into the arms of Shea Gossett for a 54-yard score.

The second quarter featured rushing touchdowns for Bergan’s trio of backs with Pinales, Alex Painter and Jacob Cook all hitting pay dirt to set the halftime score at 49-0.